Advanced Vehicle Lighting Market By Vehicle Propulsion Type, By Light Type, By Application, By Vehicle Type 2016-2027

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vehicle lighting technology is gradually being more advance day-by-day. The advancement is being mainly focused on improving the capability of the vehicle lighting system to some extent where it can make driving at night awfully safe and easy just like driving during the day. Having implemented new technologies on the market, the vehicle drivers will no longer have to worry about any unpleasant accidents while in road at night or in foggy weather. The factors that most of the drivers are drivers are concerned of driving at night are blind spot dent at road, blinding other drivers, road bend point out of sight, crawling out livestock or pets into the street, and mitigating bad visibility due to hazy weather conditions, to speak of a few. Automotive manufacturers are well aware of these concerns and have tried covering all these aspects by improving the vehicle lighting with new technology that offer high intensity headlights, high beams, fog lights, and a number of complementary technological advancements to secure the drive.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2800 Automatic dimming high beams, adaptive high beams, adaptive headlights, self-leveling headlights, enhanced fog lights, lighting in the near future, intelligent high beams, and active cornering, among others are some of the focused improvement that most of the manufacturers of automotive and automotive parts are looking into and have already started offering. Apart from the standard luxury vehicles, namely Audi, BMW and Mercedes, other mediocre and midrange vehicle manufacturers on the market have started offering some of these advanced lighting technologies that come packed in their cars. Quite a few auto-parts makers such as Acura, Volvo, Mazda incorporate the adaptive headlight feature for the nightlight condition. According to the Highway Loss Data Institute (HLDI), cars equipped with adaptive headlights help reduce nighttime collisions by nearly 10%.In June 2019, Hell, a leading market player, announced an integrated solution intendced for advanced lighting systems. The company’s business segments, namely, Lighting and Electronics, are collaborating closely and have marged their offerings into a modular and flexible product system. Headlight modules, sensors, and electric control units may be assembled as per the modular principle.European Region is forecasted to witness significant growth in the overall market, owing to the massive demand for the advanced vehicle lighting in their vehicles. Germany and the United Kingdom hold some of the most prominent players in this region.Companies considered and profiled in this market studyHella KGaA Hueck & Co., Koninklijke Philips N.V., OSRAM Licht AG, Magneti Marelli S.p.A., Phoenix Lamps Limited, GE Lighting, Neolite ZKW Lightings Pvt. Ltd., Phoenix Lamps Limited, Lumax Industries Limited, and Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., among others.Segments covered in the report:This report forecasts revenue growth at a global, regional & country level, and provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2016 to 2027. For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global Advanced Vehicle Lighting market on the basis of vehicle propulsion type, light type, application, vehicle type, and region:Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2800 Vehicle Propulsion Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2027)• Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)• Electric Vehicle (EV)• Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)• Other Alternative Propulsion VehicleLight Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• High-Intensity Discharge (HID) Lamps• LED• Xenon• Laser• HalogenApplications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Head Light• Tail Light• Indicator• Fog Light• Parking Light• Daytime Running lamp (DRL)• Mirror Light• Stop Lamps• Interior Lights• OthersVehicle Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• Premium• Mid-Range• BudgetRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Thousand Unit; 2016-2026)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/advanced-vehicle-lighting-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client's make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.



