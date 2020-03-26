Wondershare Featured in Capterra Top 20 List; PDFelement 7 Pro Ideal for Remote Work, Says Company

PDF editing software PDFelement from Wondershare has been listed as a 2020 Top 20 contract management software by renowned software review site Capterra.

SHENZHEN, GUANGDONG, CHINA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- PDF editing software PDFelement from Wondershare has been listed as a 2020 Top 20 contract management software by renowned software review site Capterra. Wondershare says that the accolade “builds on the Top Rated listing bestowed on PDFelement by TrustRadius users in 2019 for best document management systems and is a strong validation of our latest PDFelement 7 Pro being perfectly suited to companies considering remote work as an operational model for their staff.”PDFelement 7 Pro is the professional version of Wondershare’s premium PDF editor. The software application is available for Windows, Mac, iOS, and Android, and the company also offers an online version called HiPDF, a web-based PDF editor. PDFelement 7 Pro and its lighter sibling, PDFelement 7 Standard, are both available under standard and custom subscription agreements or as perpetual licenses.Some of the key features of the software include:● A full suite of PDF editing, creating, annotating, and signing tools.● Conversion engines for ‘From PDF’ and ‘To PDF’ file conversions.● Optical character recognition module with support for 20 languages.● Password-based encryption to restrict unauthorized viewing, editing, copying, and other actions.● e-Signing (legally valid and binding)● Forms management (creation, conversion, automatic form field recognition, data extraction, etc.)The Pro version is required for advanced features like batch processing, bulk data extraction, and OCR, while the PDFelement 7 Standard addresses more common PDF workflow requirements such as editing, conversion, annotating, signing, security, etc.“The award from Capterra is a beginning rather than a destination. It validates the painstaking effort that our teams have put into the product, but it also highlights how we can keep improving on aspects like user experience, functionality, speed, precision, and so on. PDFelement 7 and PDFelement 7 Pro are important milestones in this long journey, and our goal is to make the best and most affordable PDF editor and contract management software that smaller businesses, entrepreneurs, and startups can take advantage of,” per a company statement.The creators of PDFelement 7 Pro say that it is intended to fill a gap between robust-but-expensive applications and affordable-but-barely-functional ones in the area of document management, contract management, digital creativity, data management, mobile device care, and any environment that deals with PDFs and other document-based workflows.The end objective, says a Wondershare representative, is to allow small businesses and startups as well as enterprise-level multinational corporations to leverage remote work software as being the tools of a new generation of remote employees.The ongoing health concerns around the globe are already forcing companies to shut physical offices and transition to the work-from-home (WFH) model for their staff, and Wondershare believes PDFelement 7 is perfectly positioned to cater to this seismic shift in global workforce logistics.As reported by CNN earlier this month, “Big tech companies are asking more employees to work from home as the novel coronavirus outbreak continues to spread.” This includes some of the biggest names in technology, including Amazon, Google (Alphabet), and Facebook, among others.According to the team that developed PDFelement: “Software should be accessible and affordable enough to accommodate a remote work-from-home model as well as a traditional on-premise model. This can easily be achieved by offering a blend of perpetual and ongoing licensing options that present the greatest value to the user regardless of the market segment they operate in, their workflow volumes, and their budget constraints.”Wondershare says that PDFelement 7 offers security by design, allowing operations teams to implement enterprise-grade file encryption protocols to any PDF workflow. It can also be used to apply legally binding electronic/digital signatures to documents, redact content for confidentiality/privacy purposes, add watermarks to protect copyright, and prevent unauthorized users from printing, copying, editing, or otherwise modifying a PDF document.About WondeshareWondershare Technology Co. Ltd. is an emerging provider of productivity software for companies keen on cutting their software budgets while boosting digital efficiency. Its current portfolio includes popular software applications such as dr. fone for iOS and Android device/data management and business continuity applications like Recoverit for data recovery, among others.



