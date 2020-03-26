Consumer Electronics Packaging Market 2020 Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities Forecast To 2026
PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction
Consumer Electronics Packaging Market
Consumer Electronics Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Electronics Packaging development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
• DS Smith Plc
• Mondi Group
• International Paper Company
• Sonoco Products Company
• Sealed Air Corporation
• Huhtamaki Oyj
• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
• WestRock Company
• UFP Technologies, Inc.
• Stora Enso Oyj
• Pregis Corporation
• Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd.
• Dordan Manufacturing Company
• Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co.
• Dunapack Packaging Group
• Universal Protective Packaging, Inc.
• Parksons Packaging Ltd.
• Neenah Paper Inc.
• Plastic Ingenuity Inc.
• JJX Packaging LLC
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Corrugated Boxes
Paperboard Boxes
Thermoformed Trays
Bags & Pouches
Blister Packs & Clamshells
Protective Packaging
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Mobile Phones
Computers
TVs, DTH & Set-Top Boxes
Music Systems
Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines
Game Consoles & Toys
Camcorders & Cameras
Electronic Wearable
Digital Media Adapters (DMRs)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Consumer Electronics Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Consumer Electronics Packaging development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Electronics Packaging are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Major Key Points of Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Electronics Packaging Revenue
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026
1.4.2 Corrugated Boxes
1.4.3 Paperboard Boxes
1.4.4 Thermoformed Trays
1.4.5 Bags & Pouches
1.4.6 Blister Packs & Clamshells
1.4.7 Protective Packaging
1.4.8 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026
1.5.2 Mobile Phones
1.5.3 Computers
1.5.4 TVs, DTH & Set-Top Boxes
1.5.5 Music Systems
1.5.6 Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines
1.5.7 Game Consoles & Toys
1.5.8 Camcorders & Cameras
1.5.9 Electronic Wearable
1.5.10 Digital Media Adapters (DMRs)
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
…………………
13 Key Players Profiles
13.1 DS Smith Plc
13.1.1 DS Smith Plc Company Details
13.1.2 DS Smith Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.1.3 DS Smith Plc Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.1.4 DS Smith Plc Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020))
13.1.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Development
13.2 Mondi Group
13.2.1 Mondi Group Company Details
13.2.2 Mondi Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.2.3 Mondi Group Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.2.4 Mondi Group Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.2.5 Mondi Group Recent Development
13.3 International Paper Company
13.3.1 International Paper Company Company Details
13.3.2 International Paper Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.3.3 International Paper Company Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.3.4 International Paper Company Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.3.5 International Paper Company Recent Development
13.4 Sonoco Products Company
13.4.1 Sonoco Products Company Company Details
13.4.2 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.4.3 Sonoco Products Company Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.4.4 Sonoco Products Company Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.4.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development
13.5 Sealed Air Corporation
13.5.1 Sealed Air Corporation Company Details
13.5.2 Sealed Air Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.5.3 Sealed Air Corporation Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.5.4 Sealed Air Corporation Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.5.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development
13.6 Huhtamaki Oyj
13.6.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Company Details
13.6.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.6.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.6.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.6.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development
13.7 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC
13.7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Company Details
13.7.2 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.7.5 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Recent Development
13.8 WestRock Company
13.8.1 WestRock Company Company Details
13.8.2 WestRock Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.8.3 WestRock Company Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.8.4 WestRock Company Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.8.5 WestRock Company Recent Development
13.9 UFP Technologies, Inc.
13.9.1 UFP Technologies, Inc. Company Details
13.9.2 UFP Technologies, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.9.3 UFP Technologies, Inc. Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.9.4 UFP Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.9.5 UFP Technologies, Inc. Recent Development
13.10 Stora Enso Oyj
13.10.1 Stora Enso Oyj Company Details
13.10.2 Stora Enso Oyj Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
13.10.3 Stora Enso Oyj Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
13.10.4 Stora Enso Oyj Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
13.10.5 Stora Enso Oyj Recent Development
13.11 Pregis Corporation
10.11.1 Pregis Corporation Company Details
10.11.2 Pregis Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue
10.11.3 Pregis Corporation Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction
10.11.4 Pregis Corporation Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)
10.11.5 Pregis Corporation Recent Development
13.12 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd.
10.12.1 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd. Company Details
