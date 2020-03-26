Consumer Electronics Packaging Market 2020 Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Opportunities Forecast To 2026

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction

Consumer Electronics Packaging Market

Consumer Electronics Packaging status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Consumer Electronics Packaging development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

The key players covered in this study

• DS Smith Plc

• Mondi Group

• International Paper Company

• Sonoco Products Company

• Sealed Air Corporation

• Huhtamaki Oyj

• Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

• WestRock Company

• UFP Technologies, Inc.

• Stora Enso Oyj

• Pregis Corporation

• Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd.

• Dordan Manufacturing Company

• Hangzhou Xunda Packaging Co.

• Dunapack Packaging Group

• Universal Protective Packaging, Inc.

• Parksons Packaging Ltd.

• Neenah Paper Inc.

• Plastic Ingenuity Inc.

• JJX Packaging LLC

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Corrugated Boxes

Paperboard Boxes

Thermoformed Trays

Bags & Pouches

Blister Packs & Clamshells

Protective Packaging

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Mobile Phones

Computers

TVs, DTH & Set-Top Boxes

Music Systems

Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines

Game Consoles & Toys

Camcorders & Cameras

Electronic Wearable

Digital Media Adapters (DMRs)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Consumer Electronics Packaging are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.

Major Key Points of Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Consumer Electronics Packaging Revenue

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Corrugated Boxes

1.4.3 Paperboard Boxes

1.4.4 Thermoformed Trays

1.4.5 Bags & Pouches

1.4.6 Blister Packs & Clamshells

1.4.7 Protective Packaging

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Consumer Electronics Packaging Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.5.2 Mobile Phones

1.5.3 Computers

1.5.4 TVs, DTH & Set-Top Boxes

1.5.5 Music Systems

1.5.6 Printers, Scanners & Photocopy Machines

1.5.7 Game Consoles & Toys

1.5.8 Camcorders & Cameras

1.5.9 Electronic Wearable

1.5.10 Digital Media Adapters (DMRs)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

13 Key Players Profiles

13.1 DS Smith Plc

13.1.1 DS Smith Plc Company Details

13.1.2 DS Smith Plc Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.1.3 DS Smith Plc Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.1.4 DS Smith Plc Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020))

13.1.5 DS Smith Plc Recent Development

13.2 Mondi Group

13.2.1 Mondi Group Company Details

13.2.2 Mondi Group Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.2.3 Mondi Group Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.2.4 Mondi Group Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.2.5 Mondi Group Recent Development

13.3 International Paper Company

13.3.1 International Paper Company Company Details

13.3.2 International Paper Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.3.3 International Paper Company Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.3.4 International Paper Company Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.3.5 International Paper Company Recent Development

13.4 Sonoco Products Company

13.4.1 Sonoco Products Company Company Details

13.4.2 Sonoco Products Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.4.3 Sonoco Products Company Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.4.4 Sonoco Products Company Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.4.5 Sonoco Products Company Recent Development

13.5 Sealed Air Corporation

13.5.1 Sealed Air Corporation Company Details

13.5.2 Sealed Air Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.5.3 Sealed Air Corporation Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.5.4 Sealed Air Corporation Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.5.5 Sealed Air Corporation Recent Development

13.6 Huhtamaki Oyj

13.6.1 Huhtamaki Oyj Company Details

13.6.2 Huhtamaki Oyj Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.6.3 Huhtamaki Oyj Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.6.4 Huhtamaki Oyj Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.6.5 Huhtamaki Oyj Recent Development

13.7 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC

13.7.1 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Company Details

13.7.2 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.7.3 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.7.4 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.7.5 Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Recent Development

13.8 WestRock Company

13.8.1 WestRock Company Company Details

13.8.2 WestRock Company Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.8.3 WestRock Company Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.8.4 WestRock Company Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.8.5 WestRock Company Recent Development

13.9 UFP Technologies, Inc.

13.9.1 UFP Technologies, Inc. Company Details

13.9.2 UFP Technologies, Inc. Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.9.3 UFP Technologies, Inc. Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.9.4 UFP Technologies, Inc. Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.9.5 UFP Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

13.10 Stora Enso Oyj

13.10.1 Stora Enso Oyj Company Details

13.10.2 Stora Enso Oyj Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

13.10.3 Stora Enso Oyj Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

13.10.4 Stora Enso Oyj Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

13.10.5 Stora Enso Oyj Recent Development

13.11 Pregis Corporation

10.11.1 Pregis Corporation Company Details

10.11.2 Pregis Corporation Business Overview and Its Total Revenue

10.11.3 Pregis Corporation Consumer Electronics Packaging Introduction

10.11.4 Pregis Corporation Revenue in Consumer Electronics Packaging Business (2015-2020)

10.11.5 Pregis Corporation Recent Development

13.12 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd.

10.12.1 Shenzhen Hoichow Packing Manufacturing Ltd. Company Details



