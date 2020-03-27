Safe Harbor CPA Announces New Post on Identifying the Best San Francisco Business Accountant Amidst Tax Extensions

As both the IRS and FTB extend tax deadlines, Safe Harbor CPA announces a new post on finding the best CPA firm in a new environment.

We're focused on tax preparation issues, and so we have posted an update to our website on tax issues during the crisis” — Chun Wong

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Safe Harbor CPAs, a team of best-in-class accountants in San Francisco with deep expertise in business tax preparation, is proud to announce a new post on finding the best San Francisco best accountant for trying times. The firm is keeping its business clients abreast of tax changes during the current crisis."We're focused on tax preparation issues, and so we have posted an update to our website on tax issues during the crisis," explained Chun Wong, Managing Partner at Safe Harbor LLP. "That said, we strongly encourage our clients to take a long-term view as crises come and go, but taxes are forever. Obviously, first, people must stay safe and take all necessary health precautions. But, second, businesses need to plan on tax and accounting issues for the current year and beyond."To read the bulletin on current tax issues, please visit http://www.safeharborcpa.com/update2020/ . There, persons can find up-to-date information on both IRS and FTB announcements with links. Secondarily, those who want to brainstorm finding the best business tax accountant in San Francisco can visit the link at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/is-bigger-better-when-it-comes-to-accountants-not-here-in-sf/ . There, the San Francisco Bay Area community can find a local CPA dedicated to serving small business owners to the highest standard. One team of local accountants can manage state, multi-state business tax, and international business tax . Larger accounting firms might become overwhelmed with lager clients and ignore the details when serving smaller businesses. A CPA firm focused on local Bay Area businesses could be the answer. Local business owners can learn more about Safe Harbor CPA at http://www.safeharborcpa.com/best-accounting-firm/ and then reach out for a consultation.Note that the accounting firm is coherently following all CDC guidelines, including "shelter in" advisories. In addition, the use on Internet technology such as web meetings, secure uploads, email, and chat as well as the telephone to support clients without having to meet face-to-face.LOCALS LEARN THE BEST SAN FRANCISCO BUSINESS ACCOUNTANT FIRM PROVIDES A 'PERSONAL TOUCH' TO SERVICEHere is the background for this release. The densely populated Bay Area is considered home to businesses of every size. Large international corporate offices can stand beside locally-owned shops. Residents might appreciate working for a large company, but prefer to patron smaller businesses during off-hours. The personal attention offered by a local proprietor could be a reason for the draw. A welcoming, attentive owner can greet visitors at the door and personally ensure a top-notch experience.Local Bay Area business owners might understand the value of applying a 'personal touch' to customer service. An experienced CPA skilled in small business tax filings and audits could provide the special attention individual business owners require. During turbulent times, finding and working with a best-in-class accounting firm is a good strategy.ABOUT SAFE HARBOR LLP – A PROFESSIONAL CPA FIRM IN SAN FRANCISCOSafe Harbor LLP is a CPA firm that specializes in accounting and tax services for individuals and businesses throughout the San Francisco Bay Area and greater California. Safe Harbor CPAs help both individuals and businesses with tax preparation, IRS audit defense, and audited financial statements. The firm prides itself on friendly yet professional service and utilizes state-of-the-art Internet technology to provide quality customer service.Safe Harbor CPATel. 415.742.4249



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.