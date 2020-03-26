VERC Enterprises issues bonuses to all employees, and pay raises for store workers, managers during coronavirus outbreak

Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC Enterprises

A Massachusetts based, independent, family-owned chain of convenience store/gas stations bucks coronavirus trend of layoffs; issues bonuses, pay raises instead

Gas stations and the convenience stores are vital services at this time, especially with so many businesses closed. Customers depend on us, and we will be here to serve their needs.” — Leo Vercollone, CEO of VERC Enterprises

DUXBURY, MA, US, March 26, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At a time when many companies are contemplating layoffs due to the impact of the coronavirus on the economy, Duxbury, MA based VERC Enterprises is taking a very different approach.

VERC Enterprises (http://vercenterprises.com), a leading convenience store and Mobil/Gulf/Irving/Shell gasoline operator with more than 30 locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is helping its nearly 400 employees weather the uncertainty of the economic havoc caused by the coronavirus outbreak with a combination of bonuses and pay increases.

On March 16, the company presented all fulltime employees with bonus checks of $500, and its part-time employees each received $200.

Then, on Monday, March 23, the company increased the pay of each of its store employees by $2 per hour, while increasing the salaries of each store manager by $100 per week.

“Our employees, or associates as they are known within our organization, are our most valued asset,” says Leo Vercollone, Chief Executive Officer of VERC Enterprises. He added, “This is a time when we want to show them how much we appreciate everything they do.”

Vercollone said that his locations are all open. “Our traffic is steady, but it has slowed down a little more each day. We’re in an industry that is definitely in demand. Gas stations and the convenience stores are vital services at this time, especially with so many businesses closed. Customers depend on us, and we will be here to serve their needs.”

He added, “In fact, we are looking to hire additional associates, so we’re doing everything we can to make VERC Enterprises a preferred choice for the job seekers.”

VERC Enterprises has been recognized by a number of organizations for its forward-thinking practices in the workplace, having won multiple “Employer of the Year” awards from various organizations.

The company helps its associates in other ways also, including no-interest loans to associates in need. It’s a practice that the company has had in place for more than ten years, and he said he has seen an uptick in requests recently.

Vercollone said that some of the company’s support staff has been working from home during this time. “But our front line associates cannot do that. They are there in the stores, so we are doing what we can to reward, support, and thank them.”

Within the individual VERC locations, there have been “six foot” designations so that customers will know the distance to stay apart from each other. “We tell our associates that if any of them feel uncomfortable working in the stores during this time, we will do what we can to support them. We don’t want anyone to feel uncomfortable in the workplace.” He said that the company follows a rigorous protocol of cleaning, both overnight and during the day. “Our locations are sparkling clean, for the safety of our customers and our associates. Our shelves are well-stocked. We want to make the shopping experience of everyone who comes through our doors a pleasant one.” The company is also looking into other options including curbside delivery.

VERC Enterprises is also accelerating its landscaping efforts and getting a jump on the spring season. “We want to be ready for when everything is back to normal,” Vercollone said. He added, “However for us it’s business as usual right now. We thank our customers for their ongoing support, and our team of associates for delivering each day on our behalf.”

About VERC Enterprises

VERC Enterprises is a leading, independent chain of convenience stores and gasoline stations, with locations throughout Massachusetts and New Hampshire. The company began 50 years ago with a single car wash in Marshfield, MA. The original business was founded by Eugene Vercollone. Today, the business remains under family ownership, with Mr. Vercollone’s sons Leo and Paul serving as CEO and Senior Vice President, respectively. Longtime VERC team member Jim Fitzgerald serves as the company’s President. With nearly 400 employees, VERC is a leader in hiring individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and has more than 20 % of its workforces comprised of IDD (Intellectually/Developmentally Disabled) citizens. VERC maintains ongoing partnerships with organizations including Best Buddies, ARC of Greater Plymouth and others to provide employment opportunities for IDD individuals. VERC is also working with the state’s Re-Entry program to provide employment opportunities for former inmates who have been rehabilitated. VERC Enterprises has been recognized by the Boston Business Journal as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts and as a Leader in Diversity; the company has also been repeatedly honored by the Boston Globe as a Best Place to Work in Massachusetts. In 2017, VERC was named Employer of the Year by both the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind and The ARC of Greater Plymouth, and Employer of the Year for Hopeful Journeys in 2017. For additional information, please visit the website, www.vercenterprises.com, or call 781-934-7300. To learn more about VERC, please view: https://www.youtube.com/embed/videoseries?list=PLesS4W9hjtufdf6GhvnfUKMk2l2Q-r-MM

VERC Enterprises Awards and Recognitions

• 2019 May Institute President’s Award

• Boston Business Journal Book of Lists, Area’s Largest Family Owned Businesses, multiple years

• Exemplary Employer, Massachusetts Down Syndrome Congress (2017)

• Employer of the Year, ARC (2017)

• Operator of the Year (single location), New England Convenience Store and Energy Marketers Association (2017)

• Leo Vercollone, keynote speaker (2016), Diversity in Workforce, Family Business Association

• Franciscan Leadership Award, Cardinal Cushing Centers (2015)

• Employer of the Year, MAPSE (Massachusetts Association of People Supporting Employment First), 2013

• Central Middlesex Area Department of Developmental Services recognition for work with IDD (2013)

• MetroWest Work Opportunities Coalition, Accommodation Award (2013)

• Grand Spirit Award, Convenience Store Decisions Magazine, for social media

• Grand Spirit Award, Convenience Store News,

• Distinguished Citizen Award, ARC (2010)



