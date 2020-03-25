London Drugs Announces Dedicated Shopping Hours for Frontline Workers

Healthcare workers and First Responders will have exclusive store access 8-9 pm Monday to Saturday, 7–8 pm Sunday

We are offering frontline workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible” — Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer

RICHMOND, BC, CANADA, March 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London Drugs is announcing dedicated shopping hours for those working on the frontlines of the fight against COVID-19. Starting March 25, London Drugs will roll out to its 82 stores, exclusive shopping for all healthcare workers and first responders during the last hour of the store’s opening, between 8-9 pm daily Monday to Saturday and 7-8 pm Sunday.

“We are offering frontline workers a dedicated time to get their shopping done as easy and as stress-free as possible. They often work long shifts and many stores are closed by the time they are off their day shifts,” said Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president and chief operating officer. “We know it is a stressful time for those working on the frontline of this health crisis and it is imperative we do everything we can to help these individuals stay healthy and take care of them as best we can.”

The dedicated shopping hour is for first responders including firefighters, police officers, ambulance paramedics, active military personnel and frontline healthcare workers including hospital staff, care home staff, medical centre employees and pharmacists.

In order to gain entry in the store, our first responders and health care workers will be asked to show Employer ID or credentials from their place of work.

“From pharmacists to hospital staff, paramedics, nursing home employees and volunteers, we applaud all of your heroic work to care for people under these very trying times,” said Mahlman.

For more information on London Drugs’ ongoing measures to keep staff and customers safe, please visit https://blog.londondrugs.com/tag/covid19.



