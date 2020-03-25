The "Food Truck Army" fills gaps in food access to help continue Covid-19 recovery. The "Food Truck Army" is looking areas to help. Food Truck Army - Suggest a Mission

Food access for some such as truck drivers has become a major issue with COVID-19. The "Food Truck Army" is organizing food trucks nationwide to fill the gaps.

These guys are the modern-day equivalent to the cavalry, and we need to help semi-trucks with access to food any way we can.” — Eric Normand

CARRIERE, MISSISSIPPI, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEMarch 25, 2020“Food Truck Army” Helps in COVID-19 Recovery Food trucks may be the answer to the problem of truckers not being able to find meals while on the road.As the coronavirus brings the world to a halt, many unexpected issues are arising, but one industry is primed to take on the challenge - food trucks.“We’re hearing so many stories about people and even industries needing access to food now that restaurants are closing and grocery stores are empty. And this was unimaginable just two weeks ago,” said Eric Normand, founder of FoodTruckArmy.com With over 25,000 food trucks in the United States and hundreds of thousands worldwide, Food Truck Army is mobilizing food truck operators to meet the world’s disruptions.Normand warns that most folks haven’t given much thought to the critical importance of truck drivers.“Right now, the world depends on semi-trucks to transport medical supplies, canned food, toilet paper – everything needed to sustain us through these days. With restaurants closing, many stops that truck drivers rely on daily are no longer open.“Truckers are driving longer hours while many of their normal stops are closed. They’re parking on busy roadsides to get in fast food lines but are being told they can’t be served if they’re not in a vehicle.“The trucks are too big to go through a drive-thru. Truckers are extremely frustrated and can’t waste time searching for food while transporting so many critical goods”, Normand said. “These guys are the modern-day equivalent to the cavalry, and we need to help semi-trucks with access to food any way we can.”According to government officials, the war against Covid-19 could last several months, and leaders worldwide have strongly encouraged limiting all social activity. In fact, more and more states are calling for all residents to remain in their homes except for a few specific, necessary activities. Drastic actions are being taken and severe disruptions are coming to light.“Disruptions to the food supply chain would have drastic consequences”, said Normand. “We can’t allow that to happen, and we’re doing something about it.”FoodTruckArmy.com is a free service that connects “food truckers” to “missions” suggested by citizens worldwide. Those missions could be as simple as meeting at apartment complexes while schools are cancelled or large factories that require employees to remain on site and avoid outside contact.When asked if this was a charitable cause, Normand highlighted the problem of food access.“Many governments are kicking in with funds to help their citizens. That’s awesome. Food truckers have also been severely impacted by this because they rely on events, festivals, parties, & workplaces to make a living, but most of them have been cancelled.“Food truckers could just wait for things to rebound, but food truckers are hard-working and love to serve others. It’s what drives them – the smiles their food creates! So, we saw a need and know the heart of people is to help one another; food truckers are amazing people that can make a difference to provide food access where it’s difficult or where it helps to win this war.“Most food trucks will charge normal prices. This is their livelihood, but in some cases they may donate certain items or offer discounts to help where they can. They know how serious this situation is.”Normand said all food truck & trailer operators are encouraged to participate, and the public is encouraged to suggest missions where they see need by going to FoodTruckArmy.com and suggesting a mission. Missions will be evaluated and the ones meeting certain criteria are assigned to trucks in the region whenever possible. Those food truckers will determine how they can assist.“FoodTruckArmy does not charge for any of this. We just want to help everyone involved,” said April Hurd, a volunteer.Get involved at FoodTruckArmy.com. For details, contact April Hurd at via email - eat@FoodTruckArmy.com or call 214-810-1710.FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEOrganization: Food Truck ArmyContact Name: April HurdCity: PicayuneState: MSCountry: United StatesEmail: eat@FoodTruckArmy.comWebsite URL: FoodTruckArmy.comPhone: 214-810-1710



