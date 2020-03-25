Hoyer Statement on the Senate's Bipartisan Coronavirus Bill Agreement

“America and all our people face an unprecedented crisis and challenge. It is essential that we respond robustly, quickly, and effectively. I am encouraged that the Senate, working with House leadership and relevant House committees, has reached a bipartisan agreement.

“It is imperative that we get resources to those who need them. Our nation requires a bold public health strategy to defeat this virus, and Congress is committed to bolstering our economy during this time. That means ensuring that workers can stay home to flatten the curve and to keep those on the front lines safe. Congress must do its part to ensure that the health and financial stability of our people is our top priority. In doing so, it is imperative that the advice of our medical and public health experts is the key basis for our actions. At the same time, consistent with that advice, we must assure that our economy can be restored to its health as well.

“The legislation the Senate is considering is far better than the partisan version introduced in the Senate over the weekend. Like any compromise, it is not perfect, and I will be carefully reviewing the text of this legislation to make sure that it meets this moment and sufficiently protects workers and families.

“We must take bold action now, and House Democrats will do our part. I will be conferring with the Speaker and other House leaders to determine the best way for the House to consider the legislation the Senate passes. I will let Members know our schedule going forward as soon as that is possible.”