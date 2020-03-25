FYI: Additional SNAP Funds Headed to a State Near You

By: Hannah Walker, Vice President, Political Affairs, and Elizabeth Tansing, Senior Director, State Government Relations, FMI

Congress implemented several changes to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in the recently enacted Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The emergency allotments for current SNAP beneficiaries is one we want to make sure members are aware of, and ready to implement in their states. The bill allows states to request a waiver from United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food Nutrition Service (FNS) to take their participating SNAP households up to the national maximum benefit level. In general, this could mean about an additional $50 per recipient, or $200 for a household of four.

FNS sent guidance to states on how to apply for the waivers and when they can be used. Thus far, five states: AL, AR, GA , MI, SC and VA have been granted waivers to deposit additional funds before the end of March, while TN has opted to increase April and May benefits.

FMI expects to see several more state waiver requests granted in the coming days. We will continue to update our website with the information. We want to make sure all our members know as quickly as possible when waivers are granted, how many households in a state are participating and the amount of funds being sent to the state to help you prepare on the operations side. Additionally, FNS has a COVID-19 webpage where they will be uploading approved waivers that can be accessed through an interactive map.

We know this is an incredibly busy time for our members as they navigate the uncharted territory of a public health crisis like we have never seen. The entire supply chain has faced unprecedented demand and has proven to be the most resilient, nimble and efficient in the world.

Please do not hesitate to reach out if we can be of any assistance as you continue to be on the frontlines feeding our country.

