RHONDOS PowerConnect for SAP & Splunk Now Available on Carahsoft SEWP V Contract

SAP System Data in the Splunk Platform Now Available to Government Agencies

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore. and RESTON, Va., March 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHONDOS and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as RHONDOS’s public sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading certified solution for moving SAP system data into Splunk available to Federal agencies through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V contracts.



“We are pleased to partner with Carahsoft, the trusted distributor for our two key business partners SAP & Splunk,” said Brant Hubbard, CEO and Founder of RHONDOS. “Demand is high from public sector customers to add audit, compliance and cybersecurity capabilities to their SAP environment with the Splunk platform. RHONDOS offers the only certified SAP to Splunk platform connector that also expands to key use cases such as application performance, business process monitoring and cloud migration. Current public sector clients have asked for a streamlined way to invest in RHONDOS, and Carahsoft is the perfect partner for this purpose.”

“With the addition of RHONDOS to our offerings, we are now able to offer government customers that use SAP solutions the ability to move data onto the Splunk platform,” said Ebben Yazel, Splunk Technology Alliances Manager at Carahsoft. “The real-time access to this critical data in the Splunk platform is essential in our changing world of AI and advanced cybersecurity threats. Combined with performance, business and migration use cases, PowerConnect for SAP & Splunk provides a solution for cybersecurity and technical monitoring of SAP environments.”

“We are thrilled about this new partnership between Carahsoft and RHONDOS that allows Carahsoft’s customers that use SAP solutions the visibility that the Splunk platform provides to bring data to every question, decision and action,” said Frank Dimina, Vice President, Public Sector, Splunk. “This collaboration will help public sector organizations that have previously had trouble deriving value from their data to save more money and gain new insights that can have significant business implications.”

RHONDOS PowerConnect software, and services are available through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B. PowerConnect for SAP & Splunk is developed by Brave New World Consulting, and is available on SAP App Center , the digital marketplace for SAP partner offerings. For more information, contact the RHONDOS team at Carahsoft at (855) 377-5865 or RHONDOS@Carahsoft.com .

About RHONDOS

RHONDOS is the Exclusive Master Distributor of PowerConnect for SAP & Splunk by Brave New World Consulting Pty Ltd. for the North American market, providing first-line support and implementation Services that facilitate maximum return on investment when ingesting SAP security logs, performance metrics, and business data into the Splunk platform. RHONDOS is revolutionizing the way organizations interact with their SAP applications and considers itself a Talent Agency for Splunk & SAP, hiring and investing in some of the brightest minds for Splunk and SAP products and services.

Contact:

Ben Lomme – RHONDOS Account Executive & Public Sector Channel Manager

978-489-8660

blomme@rhondos.com

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule and SEWP contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator™ for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver RHONDOS, SAP, Splunk, VMware, Amazon Web Services, Palo Alto Networks, Symantec, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on Twitter and Facebook .

Contact:

Mary Lange

703-230-7434

pr@carahsoft.com



