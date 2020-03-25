TTN Fleet Solutions, Deemed Essential Business-- Decreases Downtime For Fleets

TTN Fleet Solutions Deemed Essential By CISA

Fleet Managers & Owner Operators are reaching out to TTN for support during unscheduled breakdowns.

We are not in the business of leaving drivers stranded on the road. Our Contact Center team and Service Provider network are committed to servicing Professional Truck Drivers during this Pandemic.” — Tyler Harden, Executive Vice President

ARGYLE, TX, US, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- TTN Fleet Solutions, Essential Business-- Decreases Downtime For FleetsAs the industry leader in outsourced breakdown management and backup contact center services, many of the nation’s largest fleets have partnered with TTN Fleet Solutions as the answer to COVID-19 social distancing mandates.CISA Director Christopher Krebs said in a memorandum issued Thursday, March 19, 2020, that the list of Essential Critical Infrastructure Workers was developed to provide guidance to state and local governments.• Employees supporting or enabling transportation functions, including dispatchers, maintenance and repair technicians, warehouse workers, truck stop and rest area workers, and workers who maintain and inspect infrastructure, including those that require cross-border travel.Executive Vice President, Tyler Harden, has been associated with TTN Fleet Solutions for over ten years. “As the nation comes together to slow the spread of COVID-19, everyone has a role to play in protecting public health and safety. TTN supports the many men and women who work in logistics across our nation’s critical infrastructure. We’re committed to aiding and assisting operators that are hard at work keeping groceries on the shelves, repairing and maintaining fleets equipment, among other countless essential services.” TTN operates a 24/7/365 technical contact center in Argyle,Texas , where its team of breakdown coordinators stands ready to assist fleets at a moment’s notice with the “flip of a switch “We’ve always known that our business was an essential piece of the supply chain, as we enable fleets to stay on the road longer by decreasing their downtime” says, Tyler Harden, Executive Vice President. “It’s important now, more than ever, that we help as many fleets reduce any nuances that are affecting their drivers, downtime is the biggest one”“The support we have from our network is nothing short of heroic, they are building innovative strategies to ensure drivers continue to move freight. I am very proud of my friends and the industry for not only being there as a resource but having the heart, mindset and determination to not let this stop the movement of goods in our country!”About TTN Fleet SolutionsTTN Fleet Solutions helps customers achieve better business results with industry-leading vehicle maintenance and repair technology and services. The company offers emergency roadside assistance, towing and accident management, scheduled and preventive maintenance, and call center solutions.For more information, visit www.ttnfleetsolutions.com , call (800) 825-4138, or email Sales@ttnfs.com.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.