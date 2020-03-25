Roofing Experts Provide Advice On Winter Upkeep Minimal Effort Can Avoid Costly Damage Later

Clinton Township, MI: In Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes season, winter weather is still in full swing.

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, MI, USA, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bill Burkhardt Jr.Cell: 586-255-5934Office: 586-566-0308BillJr@Kanga-Roof.comRoofing Experts Provide Advice On Winter UpkeepMinimal Effort Can Avoid Costly Damage LaterClinton Township, MI: In Michigan and the rest of the Great Lakes season, winter weather is still in full swing. This leads to more wear and tear for your roof. While working on your roof is a year-round task, these cold-weather months are perhaps when being vigilant is most critical. Roofing experts Kanga Roof offer some key upkeep tips to keep your roof at its best during this time.Remove snow quickly: Despite the picturesque look, the added weight of snow can lead to damage down the line. There’s also the risk of an ice dam developing when things melt. These backup runoffs, potentially causing leaks.Repair the flashing: Be sure to look at the flashing at some point during the winter, preferable early. Even if it’s properly installed, it can warp over time. When this happens, it’s easier for snow and ice to enter the roof and cause an interior leak. Take this time to look at shingles as well, especially asphalt.Clear debris off: If you know a winter storm is coming, be sure that your roof, downspouts, and gutters are free of plant matter and grime. This makes sure that any moisture doesn’t end up gripping onto your roof. If this starts to rot, it can lead to leaks. A simple rake or broom can clear things off most of the time.Professional Inspections: A representative of Kanga Roof added that “while there are going to be some roof upkeep tasks you can do yourself, for the major work, you want professionals to work with. This not only helps make sure that you’re safe, but gives you additional peace of mind that everything you need to check and be repaired is getting attended to.”About Kanga Roof: Kanga Roof is a Clinton Township-based roofing company servicing Oakland and Macomb counties in Michigan. They provide a variety of essential services, including ice and hail damage repair, as well as roof inspections for people either looking at a new property or trying to maintain their home. With a management team that brings a combined 70 years of experience to the table, you know you have professional support and care for your next roof job.



