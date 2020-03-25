Electrolux Opens Conscious Ambassador Design Community One Lucky Certified Designer Will Win an Electrolux Kitchen Suite

Electrolux Fench Door Fridge Closed Induction Cooktop Electrolux Double Wall Oven

Electrolux seeks certified kitchen and interior design professionals that are establishing sustainable design practices in their customer projects.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Electrolux, a global leader in home appliances, invites AKBD, CKD, CMKBD, or other certified kitchen and interior designers to join its new Conscious Ambassador community and enter to win a brand new Electrolux kitchen suite.Electrolux created the new Conscious Ambassador community to connect with designers leading the way in sustainable design and designers interested in incorporating sustainable practices. This program helps further Electrolux’s mission to shape living for the better, in acknowledgment that small changes in the way we cook, shop, eat and clean can lead to big transformations for our planet.“A Conscious Ambassador is a designer forging new paths in sustainable design through inspirational and innovative projects that marry culinary discovery with conscious choices that lessen their clients’ environmental footprint,” said Amie Guy, vice president of marketing, Electrolux North America. “Our program will both celebrate and reward these design influencers and create a community of like-minded professionals and industry leaders shaping the future.”Electrolux recognizes that interior designers have an important role in supporting sustainable living through their design choices in client projects big and small, and it hopes to inspire them to embrace conscious practices through the new community. One Conscious Ambassador who exemplifies excellence in design with an eye towards sustainability will be selected from the community to win a new Electrolux kitchen suite package, valued at $25,000.In addition to eligibility for the kitchen giveaway, becoming a Conscious Ambassador allows designers to participate in education opportunities, case studies, social media influencer programs, and more. Interior designers can apply to join the Conscious Ambassador program and enter to win the kitchen giveaway by submitting an application about why they want to become an Ambassador and the sustainable choices they practice in their designs.The kitchen giveaway grand prize winner can choose from a suite of products to best fit their needs including: an Electrolux Refrigerator/Freezer, free-standing range or cooktop and wall oven, under counter wine cooler or beverage center, dishwasher, and ventilation hood all delivered and installed in their home, a showroom, or a client project.“Electrolux is eager to connect with designers who are leading in sustainable design, and the giveaway will reward the community for the work they’re doing to inspire those small changes that we know can have such a big impact,” concluded Guy.Designers can learn more about the program, collaborate with like-minded designers, and hear from Electrolux by joining the Electrolux Conscious Ambassador LinkedIn Group . To become an Electrolux Conscious Ambassador, submit your entry at www.electrolux.com/ambassador . Interior designers who enter the program can enter to win the Electrolux kitchen suite here until July 31, 2020 For more information about Electrolux Appliances, visit www.electroluxappliances.com About ElectroluxElectrolux shapes living for the better by reinventing taste, care and wellbeing experiences, making life more enjoyable and sustainable for millions of people. Leveraging its Swedish heritage, Electrolux creates innovative products with a focus on design and sustainability. As a leading global appliance company, Electrolux places the consumer at the heart of everything they do. Through the vast brand portfolio including Electrolux, AEG, Anova, Frigidaire, Westinghouse and Zanussi, the company sells more than 60 million household and professional products in more than 150 markets every year. For more information go to www.electroluxgroup.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.