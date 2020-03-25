Health-tech Company Provides Sick Pay for Nurses on the Front lines

Wei Deng, Clipboard Health CEO

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cassie DamascusP: 408-837-0116E: cassie.damascus@clipboardhealth.comHealth-tech Company Provides Sick Pay for Nurses on the Front linesClipboard Health is helping health care contractors who test positive for COVID19Los Angeles, California: Clipboard Health announced today that they are providing a stipend for all health care professionals they partner with should they test positive for COVID-19. While companies are protecting their employees, Clipboard Health is looking out for freelance and 1099 health care employees . Starting today, if any of their health care professionals come down with COVID-19, they will provide a four-week stipend to help with recovery.“We hope that this takes away one potential stress during these times. To the average person, it can be intimidating to work in healthcare at this time, especially when working with COVID-19 patients. Fortunately, the health care professionals we partner with to continue to provide the best care, so we want to be there to support them when they need it. We want them to know we’re in their corner,” says CEO, Wei Deng.Effective immediately, Clipboard Health will pay a stipend that consists of 80% of the health care providers’ average weekly pay. If the virus is contracted, the health care professional will receive the stipend for four weeks. The company’s intent is to make sure that the health care professionals on the front lines of fighting this virus are taken care of financially, to some degree, if they happen to contract the virus themselves. This can be a huge worry to professionals as they debate whether to go to work during the time they might be needed the most.About Clipboard Health: Clipboard Health is revolutionizing healthcare staffing by paving the way in reliability, affordability, and ease of use for both facilities and healthcare professionals. Their robust tech platform makes the lives easier for healthcare professionals, the facilities, and ultimately, patients alike. They offer per diem healthcare professionals to facilities nationwide.Website: https://www.clipboardhealth.com/ Facebook: @clipboardhealthTwitter: @clipboardhealth



