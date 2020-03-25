Men's Health Network: Testicular Cancer Awareness Month Is Approaching

WASHINGTON, D.C., DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Men's Health NetworkP. O. Box 75972Washington, D.C.20013202-543-MHN-1 (6461)________________________________________________FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT: Anne Di Gregorycommunications@menshealthnetwork.orgMarch 25, 2020 (202) 543-6461 ext. 101Testicular Cancer Awareness Month (April) Is ApproachingWASHINGTON – April is Testicular Cancer Awareness Month. By highlighting Testicular Cancer Awareness Month, Men's Health Network hopes to stress the importance of health education and awareness. We believe that creating a discussion around testicular cancer, self-examinations, and treatment is a great way to bring awareness to your community and help men and boys identify testicular cancer at an early stage when it can best be treated.The TesticularCancerAwarenessMonth.com website helps educate people about risk factors, warning signs, and treatment options for testicular cancer. Men’s Health Network has created a number of resources that can be used to spread awareness during the month of April. These free downloadable resources include a social media toolkit, posters for print and social media, brochures, and more. There is also a store where awareness resources can be purchased.Access these resources to spread awareness during Testicular Cancer Awareness Month at these locations:Testicular Cancer Awareness Month website with a free social media toolkit:Testicular cancer brochures in English and Spanish, free download:English:Spanish:Testicular cancer posters, free download:Testicular Cancer page at the Men's Health Resource Center:Store featuring a Testicular Cancer Awareness Kit:The Testicular Cancer Awareness Month website is maintained by Men's Health Network (MHN), an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.menshealthnetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork . For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.dialogueonmenshealth.com



