Vabotu releases new Activity feature

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Vabotu has been making waves in the workplace industry since it first launched in 2019. After leaving beta in June 2019, the team behind Vabotu has been working twice as hard to bring new developments to its platform.One such development is the Activity Panel . The Activity panel is a one-stop place to view, respond and prioritize your personalized notifications. Managing tasks and keeping up with the flurry of notifications can be quite the hassle, but not with the newly launched Activity Panel.With the Activity panel, you can say goodbye to switching between different workspaces to reply to messages or glance at tasks. You can now respond to messages, check your tasks and comments within the Activity panel.The activity panel helps people stay productive as it reduces and eliminates the need for switching workspaces. By providing a seamless platform to view notifications and respond to comments, the activity panel allows for a smoother workflow. You can keep the panel open and respond or view your tasks with ease.Business professionals need project management software that’s dynamic in nature to facilitate their needs. The team at Vabotu has recognized that and has incorporated various features that make for a seamless collaborative tool. The ‘Activity Panel’ is one of its features that is a testament to their mission. The activity panel boasts of various features like ‘Activity Glances’, the ‘Activity Panel’ and the ‘Activity Menu’ which are highly intuitive to use and work efficiently.The activity panel is packed with various functions and features that add to the overall efficiency of the newly launched feature. These include message notifications, task and task comments notifications. Users can choose and customize how they want their notifications to be presented. Different messages and task icons allow users to distinguish between different functions easily. The activity panel also allows users to react and reply to any messages and tasks that are shown, making communication simple, efficient and quick.Vabotu LLC is a recognized project coordination platform that mixes productivity, communication and collaboration tools, not like other platforms. Wherever famous rivals come short, Vabotu is there for the rescue. Named to the top 100 List of Collaboration and Project Management tools, Vabotu combines the foremost helpful aspects of automation and communication underneath one suite of tools.For more information, please contact Vasile B. Tiplea by email at vasile@vabotu.com or phone at (888) 743-0777.Related Links



