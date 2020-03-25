Potassium Bicarbonate Market To Reach USD 161.9 Million By 2027

Potassium Bicarbonate Market Reports and Data

Potassium Bicarbonate Market Size – USD 115.2 Million in 2018, Potassium Bicarbonate Market Growth - CAGR of 3.8%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Potassium Bicarbonate market is forecast to reach USD 161.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Potassium bicarbonate is an odorless, colorless, non-combustible, slightly basic, and a salty substance. It is also known as potassium hydrogen carbonate or potassium acid carbonate.Potassium bicarbonate is a convenient source of carbon dioxide in baking applications. Moreover, it is a handy source of potassium and acts as a corrosion inhibitor. Potassium bicarbonate is an electrolyte that is crucial for several body functions. Most of the people receive it by eating a variety of diet that includes foods that contain potassium. However, some medical conditions cause potassium levels to drop. Potassium bicarbonate supplement is subscribed to by physicians in those cases.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2674 The Asia Pacific held the largest market share in the global potassium bicarbonate market. China is the key producer of the market product. The region has the fastest growth rate due to the rapidly increasing healthcare industry, rise in industrial and personal care applications, and growth in agricultural activities in developing nations such as India and China. The healthcare sector finds the most usage of potassium bicarbonate, mainly due to government initiatives to modernize the healthcare sector in developing nations.Further key findings from the report suggest• Potassium bicarbonate is also used as a dry powder in fire extinguisher. It is also used in several agricultural applications, such as reduced soil activity and correct soil pH. Potassium bicarbonate is used as an agricultural fertilizer, and can be used as a fungicide in organic farming and can also act as a potential replacement for sulfur and copper. It is also an effective catalyst.• Pharmaceutical grade products are produced to obtain the purest form of the nutrient and also ensures maximum absorption. No product is 100% pure due to the addition of various substances. Pharmaceutical Grade products generally exceed 99% purity and contain no binders, excipients, fillers, dyes, or unknown substances. Fewer than 3% of the products on the market are pharmaceutical grade.• The supplements of potassium bicarbonate and potassium citrate help in dissolving certain types of kidney stones. Some studies also state that a diet provides enough potassium to help lower the risk of a stroke.• Potassium bicarbonate is related with the prospect of certain adverse effects on health. It increases the level of potassium and may cause harm if taken along with any other products that contain potassium. Hyperkalemia is a health issue that can cause serious side effects.• Potassium bicarbonate is applicable for usage in organic farming in the United States, and also by the IFOAM standards. It is an essential microbial and plant nutrient that has a natural cycle in the soil of uptake and utilization by microbes and plants.• Key participants include CellMark USA, LLC, Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Kudos Blends Limited, Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., GFS Chemicals Inc., Noah Technologies, KRONOX Lab Sciences Pvt. Ltd., BASF SE, Clariant AG, and Evonik, among others.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2674 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Potassium Bicarbonate market on the basis of type, application, distribution channel, and region:Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Food Grade• Pharmaceutical Grade• Industrial GradeApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Food and Beverage• Agriculture• Corrosion Inhibitor• Health Care• Industrial• Fire ExtinguisherDistribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Direct Sales• DistributorRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/potassium-bicarbonate-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 