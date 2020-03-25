Silicon Dioxide Market To Reach USD 11.49 Billion By 2027

Silicon Dioxide Market Reports and Data

Silicon Dioxide Market Size – USD 6.45 Billion in 2018, Silicon Dioxide Market Growth - CAGR of 6.6%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Silicon Dioxide market is forecast to reach USD 11.49 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Silicon Dioxide is commonly known as Silica and is found abundantly on Earth's crust. It is present in natural as well as synthetic form. The most common form of the market product is Quartz. It is found in granite and is also one of the main components of sandstone.Abundant supply of silicon dioxide is a major driving factor for the market. The physical and chemical properties of silicon dioxide contributes to the versatility of this compound in a variety of commercial applications. Silicon Dioxide has a broad range of usage, including viscosity control agents in paints, inks, coatings, and corrosion-resistance, among others, and as excipients in cosmetics and pharmaceuticals.Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2657 Silicon dioxide is found naturally in many plants, like bell peppers, leafy green vegetables, brown rice, beets, oats, and alfalfa, among others. The herb horsetail also provides a rich natural source of silicon dioxide. It was traditionally used by herbalists for healthy nails, skin, and hair. There are some forms of algae that contain considerable levels of absorbable silica and can be used in the preparation of silicon supplements.The Asia Pacific region is capitalizing on the ample growth opportunity of new product portfolio derived from silicon dioxide. Due to the availability of resources and investment platforms, APAC is expected to spur the market growth of silicon dioxide.Further key findings from the report suggest• Silicon dioxide is commonly used in the food industry. It is used as an anti-caking agent, as it has the property to absorb excess of moisture, and prevents the stocking of the ingredients together. This makes it ideal for application in the manufacturing of salt, spices, and chili powder, among others. It can also be used as an anti-foaming agent, which is used for the production of wine and beer to remove yeast and protein from it.• Quartz is the most widely distributed abundantly found mineral found at Earth's surface. It is very hard in nature, which makes it very durable. The mineral is chemically inert when in contact with most of the substances. It has heat resistance and electrical properties that make it highly applicable in electronic products.• Quartz sand is used in the production of flat plate glass, container glass, specialty glass, and fiberglass. Its color, luster, and diaphaneity make it useful as a gemstone and also in the manufacture of glass.• North America held the major market share in the silicon dioxide market. The robust technological development, coupled with the applicability of silicon dioxide across various industries, is augmenting the growth of the market.• Key participants include Cabot Corporation, American Elements, Solvay, Tokuyama Corporation, Gelest Inc., Tosoh Corporation, Wacker Chemie AG, Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC, Golovach Quartz, and Sinosi Group Corporation, among others.• In May 2019, Diatreme Resources Limited declared the Maiden Indicated Resource estimation for its Galalar Silica Project, situated near the silica mine at Cape Flattery. The company mentioned that Maiden Indicated Resource is estimated to be at around 21.5 Million Tonnes, which makes it responsible for more than 99% of Silicon Dioxide.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2657 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Silicon Dioxide market on the basis of form, end-use industry, source, application, and region:Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Amorphous• Quartz• Crystalline• Cristobalite• TridymiteEnd-Use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Electrical• Food and Beverage• Chemical• PharmaceuticalsSource Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Natural• SyntheticApplication Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• Adhesives and Sealants• Food Additives• Composites• Coatings• Greases• Printing and PackagingRegional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; Volume, Kilo Tons; 2016-2027)• North Americao U.S• Europeo U.Ko France• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japan• MEA• Latin Americao BrazilBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/silicon-dioxide-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries and help client’s make a smarter business decision. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a multiple industries including Healthcare, Technology, Chemicals, Power, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware about the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise.Contact Us:John WatsonHead of Business DevelopmentReports And Data | Web: www.reportsanddata.com Direct Line: +1-212-710-1370E-mail: sales@reportsanddata.com



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.