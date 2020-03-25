Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market To Reach USD 6.13 Billion By 2027

Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Reports and Data

Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Size – USD 1.31 Billion in 2019, Phase Change Thermal Interface Materials Market Growth - CAGR of 21.4%

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Phase-Change Thermal Interface components market was valued at USD 1.31 Billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 6.13 Billion value by the year 2027, at a CAGR of 21.4%. %. Phase Change Thermal Interface Material (PCM) is the technology used for producing bulk thermal conductivity, melting enthalpy, specific heat capacity, and contact resistance. Phase Change Thermal Interface Material is basically used for the preprocessor of electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, CPUs, etc.More recently, the development of the Phase Change Materials (PCM) of the high-powered Pentium processor class of interface materials gained worldwide acceptance. The large quantities of heat created by these processors demanded a carefully designed thermal route where all of the thermal resistances were reduced. For the case-to-heatsink interface, this mandated that thermal grease be used to minimalize the interface resistance. Fortunately, PCM’s provided an alternate to the messy application and further the migration problems associated with thermal grease. PCM can be bifurcated in the Conductive type (Electrically Conductive and Non-electrically Conductive).Click to get a SAMPLE PDF (Including Full TOC, Table & Figures) @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2773 Thermal Interface Material has key properties such as Low thermal Impedance, High bulk conductivity, and high surface wetting and low thermal contact resistance suited for the mass-production activity. Achieving contact at the interface and full surface wetting is critical for maximizing heat transfer and minimizing contact resistance. The flexibility to infiltrate varying degrees of surface roughness is critical. Lower viscosity is linked with higher wetting properties and can be measured by the contact angle. A lower contact angle points towards excellent wetting. While the actual throughput rates are dependent on the equipment capacities, it is not uncommon to be able to produce small parts at a rate of several thousand per hour. In 2019, Asia-Pacific was the chief consumer of PCM components, followed by North America. The inorganic PCM accounts for the largest share among types of PCM owing to the increasing usage in numerous applications due to its high latent heat of fusion, good thermal conductivity, non-flammability, and lower cost.Further key findings from the report suggest• As of 2019, electrically conductive is the leading type segment of the global phase change thermal interface materials This segment is projected to register the fastest growth with the highest CAGR of 21.6% during the forecast period due to its rising preference in end-use applications• The paraffin Binder type in phase-change thermal interface materials segment has shown a significant growth trend in 2019 and is expected to maintain the position during the forecast period• The aluminum oxide filler type of phase change thermal interface materials accounted for the most significant market share in 2019 and a significant growth rate of 21.9% during 2019-2027. It is projected to maintain its lead with a significant CAGR during the forecast period• The computer end-use segment is the fastest-growing segment, registering the highest CAGR followed by the electrical & electronics segment which held the second position in the phase change thermal interface materials market• The Asia-Pacific region accounted for the most significant market share in 2019. This region is proposed to remain the dominant regional segment with a CAGR of 23.4% during 2020-2027. The China country is the fastest-growing economy, which is projected to drive the global Phase change thermal interface materials market.• Both North America and Europe regions are forecasted to show significant growth over the coming years• Key participants include Croda International PLC, Parker Hannifin Corp., Boyd Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Wakefield Vette, Laird Technologies, Phase Change Energy Solution Inc., Nusil Technologies, Arctic Silver, Enerdyne Thermal Solution.Buy your Exclusive copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/checkout-form/2773 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented the Phase Change Thermal Interface Material Market Components market on the basis of conductive type, binder type, filler type, end-use, and region:Conductive Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Electrically Conductive• Non-Electrically ConductiveConductive Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Paraffin• Non-paraffin• Eutectic Salts• Salt HydratesConductive Type (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Aluminum Oxide• Boron Nitride• Aluminum Nitride• Zinc OxideApplication (Revenue, USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• Telecom• Automotive• Electrical & Electronics• Computers• OthersRegional Outlook (Revenue in USD Million; Volume in Tons, 2017–2027)• North Americao U.So Canadao Mexico• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Spaino Italyo Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Rest of Asia-Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao South Africao Rest of MEA• Latin Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of LATAMBrowse the Complete Report Description and Full TOC@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/phase-change-thermal-interface-materials-market About Reports and DataReports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. 