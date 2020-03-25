L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future 36 Releasing April 7

L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers & Illustrators of the Future Volume 36

HOLLYWOOD, CA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Twelve winning writers and twelve winning illustrators from around the globe will be featured in L. Ron Hubbard Presents Writers of the Future Volume 36 releasing April 7, 2020, with the best new Science Fiction stories and Fantasy stories of the year. A “competent anthology,” noted Publishers Weekly in its review of the volume that “showcases 12 consistently solid short stories, each accompanied by a full-color illustration.”Volume 36 will be available in the US at Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million , in your favorite Independent Bookstore, and online at Amazon.com (bit.ly/WOTF36). Canada outlets will include Indigo as well as Amazon.ca. And Volume 36 will be minimally available through Amazon around the rest of the world.The 12 Writer Winners of this year’s contest include:- Zack Be of Wheaton, MD (Second Quarter Winner)- F. J. Bergmann of Madison, WI (First Quarter Winner)- Tim Boiteau of Bloomfield Hills, MI (Second Quarter Winner)- Andy Dibble of Madison, WI (First Quarter Winner)- David A. Elsensohn of Los Angeles, CA (Fourth Quarter Winner)- Michael Gardner of Amaroo, ACT, Australia (Third Quarter Winner)- J. L. George of Pontypool, Torfaen, UK (Second Quarter Winner)- Storm Humbert of Westland, MI (Third Quarter Winner)- Katie Livingston of Lawton, OK (Second Quarter Winner)- Leah Ning of Herndon, VA (Fourth Quarter Winner)- C. Winspear of Blacktown, NSW, Australia (Fourth Quarter Winner)- Sonny Zae of Plano, TX (First Quarter Winner)The 12 Illustrator Winners of this year’s contest include:- Brock Aguirre of Sammamish, WA (First Quarter Winner)- Aidin Andrews of Bellingham, WA (Third Quarter Winner)- Daniel Bitton of Hollywood, FL (First Quarter Winner)- Arthur Bowling of Columbia, MD (Fourth Quarter Winner)- Irmak (Max) Cavun of Bursa, Turkey (Third Quarter Winner)- Kaitlyn Goldberg of Grand Rapids, MI (Fourth Quarter Winner)- Ben Hill of Mims, FL (First Quarter Winner)- John Dale Javier of La Plata, MD (Second Quarter Winner)- Heather Laurence of Sault Saint Marie, MI (Second Quarter Winner)- Anh Le of Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam (Fourth Quarter Winner)- Mason Matak of Tehran, Iran (Third Quarter Winner)- Phoebe Rothfeld of Chico, CA (Second Quarter Winner)Additionally, bonus stories have been provided by award-winning authors who are also Contest judges Katherine Kurtz (Deryni series), Jody Lynn Nye (“The Phoenix’s Peace” based on Volume 36 cover art), Nnedi Okorafor (The Binti Trilogy), and the Contest founder L. Ron Hubbard.Throughout the Contests’ 36-year history, 866 writers and illustrators have been recognized as winners. “What’s amazing to me is that a good 60 to 70% of winners go on to successful careers,” says New York Times best-selling author Kevin J. Anderson. “You could call it ‘The American Idol’ for writers—long before there ever was such a show.” Orson Scott Card, the author of Ender’s Game, stated that “Writers of the Future, as a contest and as a book, remains the flagship of short fiction.”The Writers of the Future writing contest was initiated by L. Ron Hubbard in 1983 to provide “a means for new and budding writers to have a chance for their creative efforts to be seen and acknowledged.” Based on its success, its sister contest, Illustrators of the Future was created five years later to provide that same opportunity for the aspiring artist.The intensive mentoring process has proven very successful. The 428 past winners of the Writing Contest have published over 1,800 novels and 6,000 short stories. They have produced 33 New York Times bestsellers and their works have sold over 60 million copies.The 358 past winners of the Illustrating Contest have produced over 6,000 illustrations, 360 comic books, graced 624 books and albums with their art and visually contributed to 68 TV shows and 40 major movies.For more information on the Contests or the upcoming release, visit www.writersofthefuture.com



