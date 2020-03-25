WaveMaker Enables Deeper Integration with SpotCues to Accelerate Pace of Mobile Application Development and Delivery

Example Dashboard Micro-App Template Selection Page SpotCues Container Example

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- WaveMaker , a leading enterprise low-code platform announced its next phase of integration with SpotCues , an intelligent Enterprise Mobile App productivity Platform, to provide customers with a seamless application delivery mechanism for mobile applications.“Enterprises are struggling to deliver against their mobile initiatives due to the complexity of developing and delivering cross platform mobile applications at scale,” said Deepak Anupalli, Co-Founder and VP Products, WaveMaker. “In addition, enterprise IT teams are challenged with the number of apps they are required to develop and manage and additionally enterprise users are currently forced to switch between these apps, signing in multiple times and leading to poor experience and loss of productivity.”The integration of WaveMaker and SpotCues addresses all these challenges, leveraging WaveMaker’s low-code approach to developing cross platform micro-applications and a single distribution channel for all apps through SpotCues’ ‘mobile container’ concept. Micro-apps are purpose-built apps with a simplified experience to perform user tasks or workflows through various systems within an enterprise. All micro-apps developed using the WaveMaker low-code platform can be automatically bundled within a single enterprise-branded SpotCues app along with an integrated sign-in experience. This approach dramatically reduces the time to develop new apps and significantly improves user experience.To enable this approach, WaveMaker customized its existing visual - WYSWYG interface to extend support for development of micro-apps and ‘1-Click publish’ experience to instantly push the micro-apps to users without an app store for publishing or approval. This means less burden on development teams and reduced wait times for app publishing and certification across App Stores for multiple platforms.With this integration in place, WaveMaker enables Customers to:● Rapidly develop micro-applications on top of any enterprise system and instantly publish each app to users in real time without App Store approval.● Distribute and provide a single point of access for all micro-apps from within a single application using Single Sign-On and facilitate analytics on adoption and usage of enterprise applications.● Group together Contextual micro-apps based on role, department, location, etc and enable a Google-like search experience for enterprise apps to conduct quick searches.● Instantly get a Pre-Built suite of ‘ready-to-consume’ micro-apps for different Industry verticals and foster real collaboration while using the apps, with Pre-built suite of communication and messaging capabilities.Enterprises can now benefit from a true agile, mobile app development and delivery mechanism with WaveMaker and SpotCues integration. This can help enterprises achieve mobile digital transformation more effectively and at a faster pace, bringing all the benefits of a low code platform.To learn more about WaveMaker, please visit: https://www.wavemaker.com/ To learn more about SpotCues, please visit: https://www.spotcues.com/ About WaveMakerWaveMaker’s software platform revolutionizes how enterprises build, deliver, and manage modern custom applications, improving business agility and fostering innovation. WaveMaker leverages the latest trends and technologies in low-code such as multi-device auto-responsive interfaces and componentized app assembly, Docker for app-optimized container deployment on private infrastructures, and APIs and Microservices Architecture (MSA) for scalable integration. For more information, visit www.wavemaker.com , or like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, or connect with us on LinkedIn.In summary, Please email us at info@wavemaker.com to learn more.



