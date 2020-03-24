Men's Health Network Applauds Off-Label Use to Treat Coronavirus
WASHINGTON – In a town hall with Dr. Oz on Fox News this morning, Vice President Pence indicated that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is moving quickly to “approve off-label use” of Hydroxychloroquine, an anti-malaria drug, to treat COVID-19. Vice President Pence also stated that this drug protocol has already been deployed in the state of New York, and health care providers are now able to prescribe these medications for COVID-19.
Men’s Health Network commends Vice President Pence, the White House Coronavirus Task Force and the FDA who, under the leadership of President Trump, have been able to make significant progress in making promising treatments available to patients under these unprecedented circumstances. Men’s Health Network applauds the Trump Administration for attempting to open all pathways to improve public health during the pandemic.
“The hard work of the White House COVID-19 Task Force to find important solutions that provide support for the health of all Americans sets an example for all organizations and individuals involved in caring for the health of Americans during this unprecedented crisis,” said Dr. Salvatore Giorgianni, Men’s Health Network’s Chief Medical Advisor.
Pending the FDA’s “approval of off-label use” of treatments for COVID-19, the next step is for patients to have uncomplicated and financially-covered access to these designated treatments as determined by their healthcare providers. Men’s Health Network calls on all public and private health care plans to provide unencumbered and full-cost-coverage for these treatments during this time of emergency need.
About Men’s Health Network
Men's Health Network (MHN) is an international non-profit organization whose mission is to reach men, boys, and their families where they live, work, play, and pray with health awareness messages and tools, screening programs, educational materials, advocacy opportunities, and patient navigation. Learn more about MHN at www.MensHealthNetwork.org and follow them on Twitter @MensHlthNetwork and Facebook at www.facebook.com/menshealthnetwork. For more information on MHN's ongoing Dialogue on Men's Health series, visit www.DialogueOnMensHealth.com
