Modern Capital Announces the Appointment of Ed Royall as Chief Financial Officer

CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 26, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Modern Capital, a diversified financial services firm, today announced that Ed Royall has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Royall brings a wide breadth of experience to all aspects of the company’s financial operations and will be instrumental in navigating the company through its’ development and acquisitions. Earlier this week the company announced a definitive agreement to acquire AmericaFirst Mutual Fund Business and the week prior announced a definitive agreement to acquire Western Equity Group Inc., an SEC Registered and FINRA member Broker-Dealer.Mr. Royal brings a deep experience in accounting and finance to the firm from both the private sector and public accounting. Before joining Modern Capital, Mr. Royal was the Vice President of Project Finance for Southern Current, a sustainable energy solution services company in the private sector with nationwide clients, where he oversaw the financing of sustainable energy solutions from project development through engineering, construction, maintenance, financing and asset management. Previously, Mr. Royall worked as Senior Manager at Elliott Davis, a public accounting firm which specializes in complex business issues, providing the full spectrum of services in the areas of tax, auditing, assurance and consulting. He also served as Chief Financial Officer at MassMutual South Carolina, overseeing all aspects of the firm’s operations and finances.“Having previously worked with Mr. Royall as my former CFO at MassMutual, I am confident that Ed will be an excellent addition to the firm.” said Bradley Atkins, Chief Executive Officer of Modern Capital.About Modern CapitalModern Capital is a Charleston, South Carolina based diversified financial services firm which was started with the simple yet audacious goal of improving both the experience and outcome of retail financial clients through an advisor-empowered model. This approach leverages technology and data insights along with a contemporary revisioning of products and services to democratize opportunities for wealth planning and preservation, such as had previously been reserved only for ultra-wealthy individuals and institutional investors. By building innovative investment vehicles and technologies, Modern Capital is guiding its clientele to sustainable wealth.Learn more at www.moderncap.com



