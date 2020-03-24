Ghana Requests Rapid Credit Facility Disbursement to Help Fight the Coronavirus

March 24, 2020 IMF’s African Department director Abebe Aemro Selassie today made the following statement: “Last week, the IMF received Ghana’s request for a disbursement under the Rapid Credit Facility to help the country address the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. We are working hard to evaluate the authorities’ request and bring it forward for Executive Board consideration as soon as possible.” IMF Communications Department MEDIA RELATIONS PRESS OFFICER: Lucie Mboto Fouda Phone: +1 202 623-7100Email: MEDIA@IMF.org @IMFSpokesperson



