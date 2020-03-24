South End Capital Provides a $917,000 Restaurant Loan, and a $1,825,000 Restaurant and Motel Loan During Crisis

Ohio Bar & Grill Received a $917,000 SBA Loan

The innovative, nationwide real estate and business lender continues to finance businesses affected by the coronavirus

I founded South End Capital in 2009 to help small business owners access capital in times just like these. Our lights are on and we are actively lending” — Noah Grayson, President

NORWALK, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- South End Capital, a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial real estate mortgages, subprime SBA loans, and business financing, has announced its second restaurant loan funding in less than a week.

"Yesterday, while we were delivering $917,000 to an Ohio restaurant in great need of financing, we received news that 3 large national business lenders had terminated lending, and dozens more have put funding on hold" said Noah Grayson, President of South End Capital. "I founded South End Capital in 2009 to help small business owners access capital in times just like these. Our lights are on and we are actively lending."

In the midst of the coronavirus crisis, South End Capital has been aggressively working to provide funding to as many small business owners as possible as evidenced by today's funding announcement, and the firms 3/19/2020 release that it had provided $1,825,000 to an Illinois restaurant and motel in need of capital. South End Capital offers loans from $30,000 to $20+ million with rates starting at 4.75%. Most industries are eligible for financing via its innovative subprime SBA and conventional loan programs, as well as its stated income commercial real estate program.

"We are hopeful that the stimulus bill will be passed soon, and we have notified our clients that we stand ready to help deploy as much SBA 7(a) relief funding as possible, as soon as it becomes available" explained Grayson. "However, we want to remind business owners that we are delivering capital via our core loan programs now, and we encourage them not to wait to submit an application."

Those interested in learning more about the financing available from South End Capital for businesses affected by the coronavirus, are invited to contact the firm directly at info@southendcapital.com or visit https://southendcapital.com/. Additionally, South End Capital welcomes referral partners and offers referral fees up to 2% (or more), along with unique referral links, and marketing support.

ABOUT SOUTH END CAPITAL

Founded in 2009, South End Capital is a nationwide, non-conforming lender providing commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate mortgages, subprime SBA loans, and business financing. The firm is committed to providing excellent service and innovative financing that is affordable for all borrowers. LendVer.com, US Business News, Fit Small Business, Top Ten Reviews, and Business.com have each recognized South End Capital as one of the premier lenders in the country.



