2020 Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival Hutchinson Island

You cannot miss the Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival.

FORT PIERCE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival invites BBQ lovers to a family friendly adventure at the beautiful riverfront Causeway Cove Marina at 601 Seaway Drive on Hutchinson Island in Ft Pierce, Florida on May 29-31, 2020.Rounding out this family oriented event, vendors will offer unique merchandise and services, artists and craftsmen will display and sell their original works, live music will entertain on stage all three days, kids will enjoy rides and a kids zone just for them, and local businesses and nonprofit organizations will provide information on services available.Speaking on the location, event promoter Larry Burdgick said, "The Causeway Cove Marina is the perfect venue since its right in the heart of The Treasure Coast. It offers the space we need along with plenty of great parking for our guests." The Causeway Cove Marina is located at 601 Seaway Dr, Ft Pierce, Florida. The Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival on Hutchinson Island is easily accessible from I-95 and the Florida Turnpike.Although delicious BBQ Ribs & Wings will be the highlight of this festival, craft beer, wine, and drinks will also be available at a full-service bar to quench the thirst of patrons enjoying food, live music, rides and fun.Discount tickets, vendor applications and specific driving directions for the Treasure Coast Ribs and Wings Festival are available now via the official website: http://www.TreasureCoastRibswingsFest.com



