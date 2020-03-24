Psychoanalyst Dr. Judith Akullian to be Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ego represents our ability to be as connected to reality and rationality as possible. Our ability to think before we act determines our maturity, how responsible we are, and whether we are able to care for ourselves and others.

Dr. Judith Akullian is a psychoanalytic psychotherapist with 35 years of experience providing individual, couple, and group psychotherapy. Dr. Akullian has devoted her entire professional career to studying and understanding what helps people emotionally survive, and how therapeutic intervention can assist in this endeavor.

Though she treats a broad range of psychological problems, Dr. Akullian says she is primarily concerned with preserving and developing the ego.

“I believe very strongly in protecting the ego in treatment,” says Dr. Akullian. “It’s about moving from impulsive, infantile behavior to more rational and reality-oriented ways of thinking and behaving. That means developing one's ego skills. I really think that’s what treatment should be about.”

Prior to establishing her private practice, Dr. Akullian spent 12 years working with the most severe pathologies. Her early work was with disturbed individuals in residential settings, clinical and day-hospital settings. She says she feels very strongly that people going into this field have this background, but it’s not emphasized as much as it should be.

“It showed me the depths of psychological problems that can be experienced,” says Dr. Akullian. “Seeing what happens when people's egos fragment and fall apart laid the foundation for everything I do today.”

A certified psychoanalyst with a doctorate in clinical social work, Dr. Akullian specializes in families with children who have developmental disabilities.

“I have an autistic son who has taught me pretty much everything I need to know,” says Dr. Akullian. “We have a lot of preconceived ideas about people with disabilities, especially developmental disabilities. We doubt that they're capable of things that they are actually quite capable of.

Dr. Akullian says people who are different have a lot to teach us about being human. Their nervous systems work differently; that doesn't mean they don't have dreams and desires for the same things all want.

“I have become an advocate for families, because more often than not, the messages given to families is that their children are never going to amount to much and they're going to need support all their life,” says Dr. Akullian. “That may be, but it doesn’t mean they can’t have jobs, go to school or have relationships.”

Close Up Radio will feature Dr. Judith Akullian in an interview with Jim Masters on March 26th at 3pm EDT.

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio.

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389.

For more information, visit www.judithakullianphd.com



