Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market 2020: Global Analysis, Share, Trends, Application Analysis and Forecast To 2024

Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) -Market Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Of Top Key Player Forecast To 2025

Description

The report begins from overview of Industry Chain structure, and describes industry environment, then analyses market size and forecast of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) by product, region and application, in addition, this report introduces market competition situation among the vendors and company profile, besides, market price analysis and value chain features are covered in this report.



Company Coverage (Company Profile, Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc.):

BASF

DuPont

LAN XESS

DSM

SABIC

Poly One

SOLVAY

RTP

Clanese

Innovation by Chemistry

LG

KINGFA

Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd

GENIUS

SILVER

GuoEn

Hexce

Product Type Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Major Company of Product Type etc.):

Thermoplastic Composites

Thermosetting Composite



Application Coverage (Market Size & Forecast, Different Demand Market by Region, Main Consumer Profile etc.):

Vehicles

Electronics

Aerospace

Consumables

Construction

Others



Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc.)

Method of Research

The global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market report is based on extensive market research coupled with the qualitative and quantitative assessment. The market factors such as risk and threats from new products and entrants have been studied using Porter’s five forces analysis. The report also makes extensive use of inputs from industry experts and participants to look at the current market scenario.

Table of Contents

1 Industry Overview

1.1 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Industry

Figure Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Industry Chain Structure

1.1.1 Overview

1.1.2 Development of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP)

1.2 Market Segment

1.2.1 Upstream

Table Upstream Segment of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP)

1.2.2 Downstream

Table Application Segment of Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP)

Table Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market 2015-2025, by Application, in USD Million

1.3 Cost Analysis

2 Industry Environment (PEST Analysis)

2.1 Policy

2.2 Economics

2.3 Sociology

2.4 Technology

3 Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market by Type

3.1 By Type

3.1.1 Thermoplastic Composites

Table Major Company List of Thermoplastic Composites

3.1.2 Thermosetting Composite

Table Major Company List of Thermosetting Composite

3.2 Market Size

Table Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Figure Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

Figure Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Growth 2015-2019, by Type, in Volume

3.3 Market Forecast

Table Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in USD Million

Table Global Fiber Reinforced Polymer (FRP) Market Forecast 2020-2025, by Type, in Volume

4 Major Companies List

4.1 BASF (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.1.1 BASF Profile

Table BASF Overview List

4.1.2 BASF Products & Services

4.1.3 BASF Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of BASF (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.2 DuPont (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.2.1 DuPont Profile

Table DuPont Overview List

4.2.2 DuPont Products & Services

4.2.3 DuPont Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DuPont (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.3 LAN XESS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.3.1 LAN XESS Profile

Table LAN XESS Overview List

4.3.2 LAN XESS Products & Services

4.3.3 LAN XESS Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of LAN XESS (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.4 DSM (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.4.1 DSM Profile

Table DSM Overview List

4.4.2 DSM Products & Services

4.4.3 DSM Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of DSM (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.5 SABIC (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.5.1 SABIC Profile

Table SABIC Overview List

4.5.2 SABIC Products & Services

4.5.3 SABIC Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SABIC (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.6 Poly One (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.6.1 Poly One Profile

Table Poly One Overview List

4.6.2 Poly One Products & Services

4.6.3 Poly One Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of Poly One (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.7 SOLVAY (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.7.1 SOLVAY Profile

Table SOLVAY Overview List

4.7.2 SOLVAY Products & Services

4.7.3 SOLVAY Business Operation Conditions

Table Business Operation of SOLVAY (Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost, Gross Margin)

4.8 RTP (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.9 Clanese (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.10 Innovation by Chemistry (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.11 LG (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.12 KINGFA (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.13 Shanghai PRET Composites Co.,Ltd (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.14 GENIUS (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.15 SILVER (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.16 GuoEn (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)

4.17 Hexce (Company Profile, Sales Data etc.)



5 Market Competition

5.1 Company Competition

5.2 Regional Market by Company



6 Demand by End Market

6.1 Demand Situation

6.2 Regional Demand Comparison

6.3 Demand Forecast



7 Region Operation

8 Marketing & Price

9 Research Conclusion

