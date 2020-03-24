PUBLIC NOTICE – CHANGES TO EPC SERVICES DURING STATE OF EMERGENCY

SAMOA, March 24 - In response to the Order of the State of Emergency, the Samoa Electric Power Corporation hereby wishes to inform the public of the changes to some of its services as follow:

To ensure safety precautions are adhered to for the public’s well-being and protection from CoronaVirus, the following services are suspended, effective immediately, until further notice:

Permit Applications for all types of wiring for homes and businesses

Installation for New Connections and Temporary Connections

Line Constructions, Pole Relocations and New Streetlight Installations

All surveys and Field Work except for our 24hour Fault Service

For Prepaid Vending and Top Up Services, the public is advised of the following opening times and dates to avoid disconnection.

OUTLET SERVICES PROVIDED OPENING HOURS Monday to Saturday Main Office Sogi Purchase of prepaid power/unitsTop up for VendorsBilling Services 9am to 3pm Vaitele Office Prepaid Power Top Up for Vendors and Merchants Purchasing prepaid power/units 9am to 3pm 24hours Salelologa Office Prepaid Vending ServicesTop up for VendorsBilling Services 9am to 3pm

EPC advises our prepaid and smart meter customers to top up your units and credits at your nearest vendor, our EPC office and through Bluesky M-Tala and DIGICEL’s Money Wallet services. For all our EPC Vendors, EPC advises to top up your credit at our Sogi, Vaitele and Salelologa branches for sufficient supply and smooth vending service to our customers during these two weeks.

For more information please contact EPC’s main office at Sogi on telephone numbers 65555, 65545, 65543 and via mobile numbers 7567009, 7623765 or 7705556. For Savaii, please contact EPC’s Salelologa office on phone numbers 51817 and 7664426. For our Fault Service Team, please contact 65503 or 65502 and 8465500.

We apologize for the inconvenience caused. We pray the Good Lord continue to protect you and your families during these times.

Thank you,

Lupematasila Galumalemana Togia Tologatā Tile

General Manager

ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION