PUBLIC NOTICE FROM THE ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION

SAMOA, March 24 - PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO CONTAIN THE SPREAD OF COVID-19

THE PUBLIC IS KINDLY ADVISED THAT:

IN LIGHT OF THE ORDER OF THE STATE OF EMERGENCY FOR THE PROTECTION AND SAFE GUARDING OF THE WEL-BEING AND HEALTH OF ALL, THE ELECTRIC POWER CORPORATION (EPC) RESPECTFULLY ENCOURAGES OUR VALUED CUSTOMERS AND PARTNERS TO CALL US ON TELEPHONE NUMBERS PROVIDED BELOW FOR MATTERS REQUIRING ASSITANCE:

• FOR GENERAL ENQUIRIES, FOR UPOLU – CALL US ON NUMBERS 65500, 65501 OR 65514

• FOR SAVAII – CALL US ON PHONE NUMBERS 51243 OR 51817

• FOR OUR 24 HRS FAULT SERVICE – CALL US ON NUMBERS 65503, 65502 OR 8465500.

IN ADDTION, WE ALSO LIKE TO REMIND THE PUBLIC OF OUR NEW OPENING OFFICE HOURS FOR BOTH SAVAII AND MAIN OFFICE AT SOGI; FROM 9.00AM TO 3.00PM – 23RD MARCH 2020 – 4TH APERILA 2020.

WE KINDLY REQUEST FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING DURING THESE HARD TIMES, AS PREVENTATIVE MEASURES SUCH AS AVOIDING PHYSICAL CONTACT CAN CONTIBUTE TO CONTAINING THE SPREAD OF COVID-19, THEREFORE PROTECTING EPC STAFF, YOURSELVES AND ANYONE FROM TRANSMISSION.

THANK YOU, Lupematasila Galumalemana Togia Tologatā Tile General Manager Electric Power Corporation, Samoa