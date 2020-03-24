Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market 2019 Global Share, Trend, Segmentation And Forecast To 2025

Blockchain in Small and Medium Business Market - 2019-2025

PUNE, INDIA, INDIA, March 24, 2020

Report Description:

The Blockchain technology is mainly designed to enable the maintenance of a permission less distributed databases which consists of a growing list of data records that preserves the integrity, singularity and validity of the stored information, without involving any trusted third party for verification purposes. It has potential to protect the identities of the user that make Blockchain a more secure way to carry out transaction. With the modernization in every sector especially by digitalization of currency; Blockchain technology has penetrated deeply into all the industries verticals. The various industry verticals that use Blockchain technology include banking financial services and insurance (BFSI), information and communication, healthcare, logistics, supply chain and transportation, e-commerce and retail and others. Bitcoin-based payroll service can save both money and time while, transferring money internationally. The technology would provide digitally permanent, audit-able records that show stakeholders the state of the product at each value-added step. The Blockchain technology is therefore expected to acquire exponential growth. However, Lack of awareness about the blockchain technology is the major restraint in the overall growth of the market



Manufacturers Covered In This Report

Microsoft

IBM

Ripple

BTL

Deloitte

ABB

Oracle

SAP

AWS

Abra

Alphaphoint

Bitfury

Digitalx

Coinbase

Intelygenz

Earthport

Global Arena Holding

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Public Blockchain

Private Blockchain

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Retail

Healthcare

Transportation

Others



