Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market Share, Size, Trends Insights Forecast To 2025

Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market - 2019-2025

Telecom expense management (TEM) services provide enterprises' IT, procurement and finance departments with the ability to order, provision, support and manage costs of large-scale corporate communications and associated IT services with their inventories (such as fixed and mobile telephony and data, cloud license tracking and emerging IoT connectivity). In addition, they provide tools required for C-level technology strategic decision making. Gartner's TEM coverage focuses on SaaS-based applications/platforms, managed services and associated professional services



The key players covered in this study

One Source Communications

Tangoe

Calero

RadiusPoint

Telesoft

Cimpl

Habble

VoicePlus

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

Personal

Enterprise

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America



The global Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market has been analyzed in detail on a global as well as a regional level. The report comprises a regional analysis for North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. For each of these regions, the report has included a study of the market extensively, taking the outlook, opportunities, and the latest trends into consideration.



Table Of Content

The regional distribution of the Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market is also discussed in the report, and detailed analyses are provided for the market’s segment in each major region. The key regional markets are profiled to give players an idea of where each region is soaring and what needs attention in specific markets. Region-specific strategies and product formulations can be based on this detailed analysis, as the factors making the market tick in specific regions are analyzed in the report, leading to a comprehensive understanding of the market.



1 Market Overview

2 Manufacturers Profiles

3 Global Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2017-2018)

4 Global Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market Analysis by Regions

...

10 Global Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market Segment by Type

11 Global Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market Segment by Application

12 Telecom Expense Management Services Software Market Forecast (2019-2025)

13 Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix



