Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Factors such as declining price of sequencing, the high cost of sequencing infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, and technological advancements in the field of sequencing are driving the growth of this market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.

The global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4462163-global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market-professional

The following manufacturers are covered:

BGI

Illumina

Perkinelmer

Eurofins Scientific

Gatc Biotech

Macrogen

Qiagen

Genotypic Technology

Genewiz

Dna Link

Takara

Scigenom Labs

Novogene

Personalis

Regional Analysis

The assessment and forecast of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market have been studied on a regional and global basis. Based on the region, the xx market has been considered in the Asia Pacific (APAC), Latin America (LATAM), North America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa (MEA).

Research Methodology

The market report has been collected with the support of many primary (surveys, interviews, observations,) and secondary (industrial databases, journals) sources to analyze and collect proper information for this comprehensive market-oriented, commercial, and technical evaluation. Porter’s Five Force Model was used to ascertain the market evaluation precisely and to authenticate the numerous strengths, and weaknesses, as well as the opportunities, and threats (SWOT analysis), and several quantitative and qualitative study related with the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market.

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4462163-global-next-generation-sequencing-ngs-services-market-professional



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.