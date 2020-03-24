Election Management Software - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts to 2026

This report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies

PUNE, MAHARASTRA, INDIA, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the world ushering towards “digital everything” goal, the traditional methods have become redundant and are now ignored by the organizations. Whether it is about booking a bus ticket or enjoying a virtual reality experience, the world is at the cusp of major digital transformation. One such system that has garnered attention in recent times is the global election management software. The software, in spite of being a modern-day solution, has faced criticism from all the sections of society while serving a wide range of offerings and is used by almost every major party across the globe.

There is a slew of factors that affect the growth prospects of the election management software industry. The software streamlines the traditional paper-based ballot systems and introduces efficiency in the process. Previously, it would take days, if not months, to calculate the number of votes. With the election management software in place, the process has become redundant and hence has been adopted globally by all major democracies. On the other hand, the discrepancy in the manual counting of votes or genuine human errors affect the election results. These human errors have been eliminated through the latest systems in place.

Request a Free Sample Report, Click Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/4396161-global-election-management-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024

Key Players

A glimpse of the competition prevailing in the global election management software market can be arrived at through the report. This part of the study has used SWOT analysis tools to narrow down the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats of each market player.

eBallot

Intelivote

Simply Voting

AVANTE Election Management System (EMS)

Balloteer

AssociationVoting

Election Runner

Clear Ballot

Electionware EMS

electionbuddy

myDirectVote

Segmentation

The election management software industry can be segmented upon a variety of factors. Each factor plays its unique solution and allows individuals to look through different lenses. However, some of the critical factors based on which the industry can be segmented into are the product type and the application of the product. Based on the type of product, the industry is divided into cloud-based solutions and web-based solutions. Cloud-based solutions being advanced in nature has attracted major names in the arena. On the other hand, based on the type of application, the industry is segmented into the online and offline industry.

Regional Overview

The election management software is governed by several factors and is used by major political parties across the globe. India leads the race, being the largest democracy in the world and with an astounding number of political candidates at every level. The United States followed by Europe also contribute a significant amount to the industry. Implementation of complex strategies coupled with advanced tracking systems has helped the election management software flourish in the region. The rising needs of political parties along with the introduction of advanced solutions are expected to drive the software further across the globe. Customers need sound solutions that reduce efforts and streamline activities. The most advanced software complete the purpose and hence are adopted by all.

Industry news

The recent elections in the world’s largest democracy has been a quite expensive affair with more than $8.7 billion spent on the latest elections. The election management software played a crucial role, helping the parties understand and track their expenses. The industry is expected to boom further as the spending on digital marketing continues to woo voters.

Table of Contents

Global Election Management Software Market Growth (Status and Outlook) 2019-2024

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Election Management Software Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Election Management Software Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Election Management Software Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud Based

2.2.2 Cloud Based

2.3 Election Management Software Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Election Management Software Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Election Management Software Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Election Management Software Segment by Application

2.4.1 Online

2.4.2 Offline

......

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 eBallot

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.1.3 eBallot Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 eBallot News

11.2 Intelivote

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.2.3 Intelivote Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Intelivote News

11.3 Simply Voting

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.3.3 Simply Voting Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Simply Voting News

11.4 AVANTE Election Management System (EMS)

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.4.3 AVANTE Election Management System (EMS) Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 AVANTE Election Management System (EMS) News

11.5 Balloteer

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.5.3 Balloteer Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Balloteer News

11.6 AssociationVoting

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.6.3 AssociationVoting Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 AssociationVoting News

11.7 Election Runner

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Election Management Software Product Offered

11.7.3 Election Runner Election Management Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Election Runner News

……Continued

Access Complete Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/4396161-global-election-management-software-market-growth-status-and-outlook-2019-2024



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.