Protect what's important with TeraByte Drive Image Backup

TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore helps you protect what's important by ensuring that nothing gets forgotten about.

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- February 28, 2020: TeraByte is proud to announce a new version of its drive image backup and restore software. Version 3.38 adds various changes, updates, and enhancements to improve the user experience. Among these include changing the /fddc (FDDevCache) option to use lazy writing by default.TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore is a powerful utility for creating a complete, byte-by-byte image of any digital storage medium, such as a hard drive, solid state drive, or removable media. By creating a complete image, you can easily back up all your data and ensure that nothing gets forgotten about. If you're creating a disk image of your system hard drive, this means backing up all your applications, personal files and data, and your operating system.Aside from safely backing up your data, you can use a system disk image to quickly transfer your operating system, apps, and files to a new hard drive or computer. This is a lot faster than manually installing the operating system, along with all your applications and documents, on a new computer from scratch. The image file itself may be easily moved around between any storage device with sufficient capacity. You can also upload it to online storage for safekeeping, and there's simply no better way to keep your data safe.TeraByte Drive Image Backup and Restore is easy to use right out of the box, and while there are advanced features available for power users, its intuitive interface ensures a minimal learning curve. It's compatible with all versions of Windows from NT4 to Windows 10, including both x86 and x64 and server editions. However, while the software itself is designed to run in Windows, you can use it to create disk images of any other drives, even if they run a different operating system.Get started at https://www.terabyteunlimited.com/image-for-windows.htm



