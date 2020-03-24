Dallas Commercial Roofing Company Announces New GenFlex Certification

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Commercial Roofing & Interiors proudly announces its new GenFlex roofing certification, which enables the company to install GenFlex roofing materials and offer extended manufacturer warranties to business owners across Dallas, Fort Worth and Edmond, Oklahoma, as well as all the surrounding communities. Few commercial roofing contractors have this certification, which makes CRI a stand-alone in the field.GenFlex offers EPDM, TPO and PVC membranes, as well as polyisocyanurate insulation, fasteners and a comprehensive line of related installation accessories. The high-quality membranes and components GenFlex offers, which aren’t available through all roofing companies, are specifically designed and tested for weathering and durability. When a commercial roofing company like CRI installs GenFlex products on your building, you know that you’re getting some of the best warranties that any commercial roofing contractors can provide.The GenFlex warranty – one of the most comprehensive of all – covers owners for a lifetime against manufacturer defects. The warranty is even transferable. Should any manufacturing defect occur so that the membrane fails to perform according to its specifications, GenFlex will replace it free of charge. The warranty coverage starts when the membrane is installed according to the company’s product installation specifications – and CRI is authorized to install these top-of-the-line materials.In addition to GenFlex products, Commercial Roofing & Interiors is able to install several other types of PVC roofing, TPO roofing and membrane roofing, as well. These Dallas, Fort Worth and Edmond roofing experts also specialize in fluid-applied restoration, which includes solvent-based silicone coatings, acrylic roof coatings and other protectants that block out harmful UV rays and prevent water damage. CRI repairs hail and storm damage, including performing emergency repair services, and offers routine preventive maintenance programs for commercial roofs Because CRI is now an authorized GenFlex-certified commercial roofing contractor, the company is able to install these top-of-the-line materials on commercial roofs all over North Texas and in Oklahoma. The certification is reserved for only the finest, most responsible and customer-oriented roofing companies, so you know when you choose CRI, you’re choosing the best in the industry.About Commercial Roofing & InteriorsCommercial Roofing & Interiors is a commercial roofing and construction company serving the North Texas and Oklahoma areas. They offer leak detection and emergency repairs as well as full roof replacements, re-roofs and interior modifications. They have experience with all types of roofing systems, including TPO, PVC, Coatings and Modified Bitumen. They work with you to find the optimal roofing solution at the best price and offer maintenance plans to maximize the life of your roof. Call today for your project review and free roof inspection.



