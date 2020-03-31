Jason McDonald Announces New Online Training in SEO and Social Media Marketing

social media marketing classes

SEO and social media marketing classes accessible to people not just here in the San Francisco Bay Area but anywhere

Online learning makes SEO and social media marketing classes accessible to people not just here in the San Francisco Bay Area but anywhere.” — Jason McDonald

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jason McDonald, an expert consultant and author on search engine optimization and social media marketing, is proud to announce new 2020 online training courses in SEO and social media marketing via Stanford Continuing Studies. Each class is five weeks and taught exclusively online, making it easy for businesspeople anywhere in the world to learn SEO and social media marketing, the two pillars of today’s digital marketing.“Online learning makes SEO and social media marketing classes accessible to people not just here in the San Francisco Bay Area but anywhere,” explained Dr. McDonald, Director of the Jason McDonald SEO Consulting Agency. “The training start in late March and continue to late May.” online training in SEO and Social Media MarketingPersons interested in learning more about the online courses in SEO and SMM can visit https://jasonmcdonald.org/blog/2020/03/2020schedule/ . There, they can see the schedule of live lectures and case studies as well as click over to the Stanford Continuing Studies website to register.ONLINE LEARNING FOR DIGITAL MARKETINGHere is the background on this release. Dr. McDonald has a long history of Internet advertising. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California in 1992 and began working in media in San Jose, California. In 1994, he founded eg3.com, one of the first Internet portals for embedded systems engineers, and by 2000 that company was an early advertiser on the new search engine, Google.com. By 2008, however, Dr. McDonald returned to teaching, ultimately working for Stanford Continuing Studies teaching digital marketing. The new 2020 courses build on Jason’s books on the topics. For example, his SEO Fitness Workbook can be found on Amazon at https://amzn.to/2IfetVr and the Social Media Marketing Workbook can be found on Amazon at https://amzn.to/38mS82Y ABOUT JASON MCDONALDJason McDonald is the director of The JM Internet Group, a leading online training company. He received his Ph.D. from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1992, and now both teaches and consults with San Francisco Bay Area businesses in SEO, Social Media Marketing, and AdWords. In addition to those services, he has been recognized as an expert witness in litigation on Internet marketing. He has several popular books on Amazon on the topic of Internet marketing.Media Relations, Tel. 800-298-4065



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.