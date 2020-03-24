SORATE, the Green tea and Matcha online retail, donates 10% of revenue to the United Nations to manage COVID-19

Sorate Green tea and Matcha Sorate logo Sorate Matcha

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since the launch of the online retail a few months ago, Sorate has promised to deliver good habits and good health.

With the events that are happening in today’s world, which personally effect us all,

Sorate feels even stronger about maintaining those promises.

Sorate is adopting the protocols necessary to activate closures; some of these include disinfection and implementing appropriate quarantine procedures based on recommendations by government and health agencies.

Starting today, Sorate has also committed to donating 10% of the revenue to help prevent, detect, and manage the global pandemic of Covid19.

The donations will go to The United Nations Foundation and the Swiss Philathrophy Foundation, which has created the solidarity fund supporting the WHO (World Health Organization).

The fund will enable the WHO to:

* Send essential supplies such as personal protective equipment to frontline health workers

* Enable all countries to track and detect the disease by boosting laboratory capacity through training and equipment.

* Ensure health workers and communities everywhere have access to the latest science-based information to protect themselves, prevent infection, and care for those in need.

* Accelerate efforts to fast-track the discovery and development of lifesaving vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

Creative Director and Founder Silvia Mella says: “To us, it’s all about how we as a small business, and our customers, can adapt to this situation and support each other.”

ABOUT SORATE:

Sorate is an online retail that includes Matcha and Green Tea Subscriptions, Detox Plans, and accessories that allow you to prepare Matcha and infuse Green Tea at any moment, and in any place.

Sorate is also unique in offering a variety of subscription packages, making the daily regime even more convenient.

The mission behind this brand is to educate on the health benefits of Green Tea and Matcha that have been discovered and studied through the years by the leading health doctors and scientists.

Sorate’s passion is providing people with the best nutritional benefits from Western and Eastern medicinal practices, by bridging the plant based medicine of Japanese Green Tea with today's modern world.

The startup is founded by creative director Silvia Mella, filling a market gap of consumers who are seeking this convenience in their every day healthy drinking options.



