EarthBend, LLC Hires Industry Veteran to Accelerate Growth of Cloud Communications and Collaboration Solutions

Jim Cubby Named EarthBend360 Director of Business Development

SIOUX FALLS, SD, USA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- To further drive the growth of its business and strengthen its sales leadership team, EarthBend , a leading provider of unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) solutions, today announced the hiring of Jim Cubby as EarthBend360 Director of Business Development. Cubby will be responsible for generating new business opportunities, developing micro-vertical synergies, managing strategic channel partnerships, and helping to drive the overall growth and profitability of the EarthBend360 cloud interaction management services business.Over the last twenty years, Cubby has held sales, channel management and business development leadership roles with omni-channel contact center and interaction management technology companies, most recently as Strategic Account Manager with Enghouse Interactive. Cubby brings extensive expertise in contact center, interaction management and software-as-a-service (SaaS) technologies to EarthBend360.“We are very excited to have Jim join the EarthBend360 team. He brings many years of sales and channel management experience to this position,” said Rob Beyer, President and CEO, EarthBend. “His track record, industry knowledge and enthusiasm will be a fantastic asset for EarthBend360 and our partners.”EarthBend360’s cloud-based unified communications and contact center solutions enable small- to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to benefit from the same advanced feature functionality that larger companies and enterprises have leveraged for years. Businesses migrating from legacy, on-premises business phone, customer relationship management (CRM) and contact center systems to EarthBend360 cloud interaction management services can significantly enhance the customer experience, streamline operational processes, reduce errors and costs, simplify IT administration, increase security and improve employee productivity.About EarthBend:EarthBend, LLC is privately held and operates three distinct businesses—EarthBend360, EarthBend Distribution and Clear2there—from its corporate headquarters located in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. EarthBend360 provides an industry-leading portfolio of cloud-based, pay-as-you-go unified communications, CRM and contact center solutions. EarthBend Distribution supplies channel partners with a broad array of technology solutions from industry-leading vendors. Clear2there is a leading provider of advanced video surveillance, access control and smart automation solutions. For more information, please visit www.earthbend.com



