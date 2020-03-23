COVID-19 Anxiety Got You Down? Psychiatrist Dr. Walter E. Jacobson to Appear on KCAA Radio's For The People Tonight

Judge Herb Dodell Welcomes Psychiatrist Dr. Walter E. Jacobson Tonight on For The People Judge Herb Dodell Host of KCAA Radio's For The People

Special Encore Presentation of Judge Herb Dodell's Radio Show at 7pm ET/4pm PT on www.kcaaradio.com

For the People welcomes psychiatrist Dr. Walter E Jacobson to sort out our anxiety and feelings of hopelessness and isolation during this difficult time” — Judge Herb Dodell

HOBOKEN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In the eye of COVID-19 depression storm, author and broadcaster Judge Herb Dodell , host of KCAA Radio ’s For the People will present a special encore presentation of last week’s interview with esteemed Los Angeles psychiatrist Dr. Walter E. Jacobson tonight at 7pm ET/4pm PT.“Do we have control over things that are happening around us and ultimately does our consciousness determine the outcome,” says Judge Dodell. “When we do the right things, the right things happen. For the People welcomes Dr. Jacobson to sort out our anxiety and feelings of hopelessness and isolation during this difficult time and hopefully will help our listeners find some positivity and hope.”For more information on Dr. Walter E. Jacobson you may go to www.walterjacobsonmd.com and you may follow him on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/walterjacobsonmd/ You may listen to the encore interview with Dr. Jacobson live on For the People here www.kcaaradio.com You may listen to recently broadcasted episodes of For the People here http://podcasts.kcaastreaming.com/dodell/ To purchase a copy of From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way here https://www.amazon.com/Trench-Bench-Navigating-Finding-Spiritual/dp/1945949171 You may follow Judge Herb Dodell on www.judgeherbdodell.us , on Twitter on www.Twitter.com/JudgeHerbDodell and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/JudgeHerb About Judge Herb Dodell:For more than half a century, Judge Herb Dodell, has served as both a successful attorney in the “trench,” and as a Superior Court Judge Pro Tem on the “bench,” having presided over more than 10,000 cases. As a lawyer, he has tried more than one hundred jury trials, civil and criminal, in both state and federal courts, and has successfully argued before the California Supreme Court.”About For the People:The purpose of the show is to help people navigate the legal system. It provides information as to how the legal system really works, from the inside and from the perspective of a long-time trial lawyer (the trench) and Superior Court judge (the bench). It illustrates the principles with real cases and provides guidelines for people who are in the system or about to be involved in it, including small claims, restraining orders, landlord/tenant, criminal and general civil litigation. It provides the answers to such questions as "what do I do if…"? while including a spiritual approach as well. The show can be heard every Monday evening at 7pm EST/4pm PST on 106.5 FM and 102.3 FM/I Heart Media in Los Angeles, or on www.kcaaradio.com About From the Trench to the Bench: Navigating the Legal System & Finding Your Spiritual Path Along the Way:“What do you do if you want to sue someone in Small Claims Court, or you’ve been sued, or you’ve been served with an eviction notice, or someone is harassing and threatening you, or barraging you with texts and emails, or you’re the victim in an automobile accident, or you’ve been arrested? When do you need a lawyer, how do you find the right one, what questions should you ask, and what can you expect from your lawyer? This book will answer all these questions and more. It will provide you with essential guidelines and practical tools you will need to navigate through the legal system, thus saving you both time and money. Real stories and cases are used to illustrate the concepts in this book. Using the principles of Universal Law, this book will also help you learn to turn an unfortunate situation into an opportunity for personal growth.



