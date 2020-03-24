FIOR Bioscience Response to Earthquake in Salt Lake City

FIOR Bioscience response to 5.7-magnitude earthquake and subsequent aftershocks

Because FIOR Bioscience manages all aspects of our processes from beginning to end, we can continue to operate fully during times like these.” — Eliott Spencer, President and Chief Scientific Officer

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FIOR Bioscience , a leading producer and provider of post-natal flowable biologic allografts, recently experienced a regional earthquake followed by several aftershocks. Following careful examination, the company is pleased to announce that there is no damage to any of its facilities or equipment and that all inventory, privately stored samples, and operating capacity are unaffected.According to FIOR’s President and Chief Scientific Officer Eliott Spencer, “Because of our years of preparation, the company is running as usual. Due to our stack of redundant servers, our unprecedented tracking portal that helps physicians record treatments with our products is secure. Furthermore, our research laboratories, our new ISO Class 7 clean room, our massive pre-COVID-19 inventory, our long-term cryogenic storage facilities, our shipping facility, and our manufacturing laboratories remain unaffected. Because FIOR Bioscience manages all aspects of our processes from beginning to end, we can continue to operate fully during times like these.”ABOUT FIOR BIOSCIENCEFIOR Bioscience is privately-owned FDA-registered laboratory which has pioneered several important advancements in postnatal-tissue-derived regenerative medicine. After 15 years as an FDA-inspected facility, FIOR and its predecessor company, Utah Cord Bank, have maintained a perfect inspection record with no Form 483 Citations.



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.