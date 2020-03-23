QC Manufacturing, Inc. Announces Rebates and Charitable Donations

Response to Coronavirus COVID-19 Family Quarantines

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED_STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASEContact: Myrna MarstonMPR+Strategic Communicationsmyrna@mastonmpr.com(619) 733-9291Chris BellDirector of Marketing, QC Manufacturingchris@qc-mfg.com(951) 216-7261QC Manufacturing, Inc. Announces Rebates and Charitable DonationsIn Response to Coronavirus COVID-19 and Family QuarantinesTEMECULA, CA – March 18, 2020: QC Manufacturing, Inc. (QCM), based in Temecula, CA, today announced that it will begin offering a $300 instant rebate for its Stealth Pro Series of Whole House Fans, and a $200 instant rebate for its Trident Pro Series, effective immediately. This customer cost-saving measure is a direct result of the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the likelihood of families across the United States either self or government mandated quarantining in their homes. Additionally, QCM has committed to donating 10 Whole House Fans to the San Diego Office of Emergency Services for use at the Emergency Center, as well as local non-profit service providers.“We are part of the American family, with our values embedded in the American Dream, having been founded out of the garage of our home,” said QC Manufacturing, Inc. CEO Dane Stevenson. “Our hearts go out to those affected by COVID-19, and to every American having to make major adjustments to their everyday life.”QCM is making this rebate available to the public through its dealer network because extensive research from organizations such as the CDC and ALA has found that indoor ventilation and air quality are essential to the health of your home. While the information about COVID-19 changes by the minute, it is known that the virus spreads by respiratory droplets of infected individuals either directly to another person or persons, or through surface contact. The social distancing recommended rule of six feet, however, is almost impossible in the household.Utilizing clean air that already exists outside of the home, QuietCool fans help alleviate, and in some instances even eliminate, air quality issues by pulling large amounts of air from opened windows throughout the home through the process of thermal mass cooling, allowing a home to completely replace the indoor air in just minutes.According to the Environmental Protection Agency, Americans – on average, spend approximately 90 percent of their time indoors where the concentration of some pollutants are often two to five times higher than typical outdoor concentrations. Moreover, people who are the most susceptible to adverse effects of pollution, such as older adults and those with pre-existing conditions spend even more time indoors. With the potential for home quarantine, internal air quality is now more important than ever. The American Medical Association reports that indoor air pollution is directly responsible for as much as one-third of our national health bill.In addition to hand cleansing, avoiding face-touching and disinfecting surfaces frequently, the CDC has also recommended increasing ventilation by opening windows and letting fresh air in to circulate fresh air throughout the home, which is precisely what QuietCool accomplishes. A recent study by Harvard University found that ventilation is a crucial part of how viruses and bacteria spread within indoor environments. Recirculating air in buildings can lead to a higher risk of infection during outbreaks. Even minimum ventilation can cut influenza transmission equal to have 50-60 percent of occupants in the building vaccinated.While QuietCool is committed to providing energy-efficient, health-improving cooling systems to families throughout the country, it also recognizes the plight of the underserved citizens throughout all communities. Speaking about providing not only monetary contributions, but also air-improving cooling systems to non-profit organizations, CEO Dane Stevenson said: “Everyone is pulling together in this time of uncertainty, and we want to be a part of reaching out to our neighbors and fellow citizens who are not in a position to provide self-care,” said Stevenson. “Everyone deserves elevated air quality and we hope this program allows more people to get improved indoor air quality. If we can be a part of making a healthier living environment for those living in shelters or senior homes, we’ll do it. It’s part of who we are as a company.”Important Informational Links:CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/downloads/workplace-school-and-home-gui dance.pdfEPA:Lung Association: https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/indoor-air-pollutants/bacteria-and-v iruses.html https://www.lung.org/our-initiatives/healthy-air/indoor/at-home/ventilation-buildings-breat he.htmlHarvard: https://www.hsph.harvard.edu/news/hsph-in-the-news/opinion-how-our-buildings-can-be -optimized-to-curb-coronavirus/QC Manufacturing, Inc.:Twitter: @qcmanufacturingFacebook: @qcmanufacturingInstagram:@qcmanufacturing



