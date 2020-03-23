Animals in Need in Utah during This Human Pandemic

Nuzzles & Co. supports people and their pets affected by COVID-19 in Summit and Salt Lake Counties, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nuzzles & Co. is helping people laid-off or with reduced hours due to COVID-19 to feed their pets. Dog food, cat food, and cat litter are available for pick-up at the Nuzzles & Co. Rescue Ranch in Summit County seven days a week. Nuzzles & Co. will also be giving out these supplies tomorrow, March 24, from 1 PM to 4 PM MST in the parking lot of the Target at 1110 South 300 West in Salt Lake City, Utah. We will also be accepting more supply donations from people who can contribute at the same location.Jamie Usry, executive director, "Many people are experiencing financial hardships due to COVID-19. People who have been laid-off, or had their hours cut, will need to make financial decisions soon. Sadly, many people begin to consider surrendering their pets to shelters when money gets tight because the cost of pet food or cat litter can be too much to handle. During this crisis, shelters across the state simply can not handle an influx of animal surrenders from people who can not afford their pets’ care. Nuzzles & Co. wants to ensure that people and their pets are able to stay together during this crisis.”People in need due to financial hardship can call our Rescue Ranch at (435) 608-1424 to schedule an appointment to pick up food and litter that their pets need for the next few weeks. Additionally, because many people in need can not afford the gas to drive to Park City for these supplies, we will be coming down to Salt Lake City weekly with supplies. Our first supply pick-up in Salt Lake City will occur tomorrow at the above stated location and time frame. We will continue to support the community in Park City and Salt Lake City with these supplies for as long as we can. As long as people who are able continue to donate, we will quickly and actively redistribute the supplies.The effects of COVID-19 on Nuzzles & Co. have been:Closing our Adoption Center to stop the community spread of COVID-19 in Summit County.In need of foster care homes to temporarily take in pets while adoptions are significantly down.In need of people to donate supplies and money to keep us operational and able to continue saving the lives of animals in need. Monetary donations to Nuzzles & Co. can be made www.nuzzlesandco.org/donate ---Nuzzles & Co. is a private, non-profit 501(c)(3) no-kill organization located in Summit County, Utah. Originally known as Friends of Animals Utah, Nuzzles has found homes for over 20,000 pets since its inception in 1990. In 2019 alone, Nuzzles & Co. saved the lives of 1,519 animals in need.Nuzzles also works to educate people on the humane treatment of animals. Its mission is to provide a loving, nurturing place where animals can become healthy, learn positive behaviors and ultimately, find loving, forever homes. #WhereLoveWinsRescue Ranch at 6466 N High View Road, Peoa, UT 84061 • Adoption Center at 6699 N. Landmark Drive # B103, Park City, UT 84068 • www.nuzzlesandco.org ###



