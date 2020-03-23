Swab-its® Gun-tips® Now Available at Walmart Stores!

Swab-its® by Super Brush LLC

USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® Gun-tips® are now available at Walmart stores in the United States.

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® Gun-tips® are now available at Walmart stores in the United States. Swab-its Gun-tips will be specially placed in the sporting goods section of Walmart.

“Swab-its is the number one firearm cleaning product on the market,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “We’re very pleased to be able to offer our Gun-tips to Walmart customers across the United States.”

Swab-its Gun-tips clean and protect shotguns, handguns, and rifles. Perfect for cleaning triggers, actions, wells, in addition to, many household cleaning and detailing tasks. All Swab-its products are made in the USA with durable plastic handles, lint-free foam, solvent and lubricant compatible materials. Best of all they're washable and reusable.

Swab-its Gun-tips are available today at most Walmart stores across the United States. Learn more today by visiting your local Walmart or visiting www.walmart.com.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Swab-its® and Gun-tips® are trademarks of Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.

The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

