Swab-its® Gun-tips® Now Available at Walmart Stores!

USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® Gun-tips® are now available at Walmart stores in the United States.

— Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC

SPRINGFIELD, MA, US, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA manufacturer Super Brush LLC is proud to announce that Swab-its® Gun-tips® are now available at Walmart stores in the United States. Swab-its Gun-tips will be specially placed in the sporting goods section of Walmart.

“Swab-its is the number one firearm cleaning product on the market,” said Misty McGinnes, General Manager at Super Brush LLC. “We’re very pleased to be able to offer our Gun-tips to Walmart customers across the United States.”

Swab-its Gun-tips clean and protect shotguns, handguns, and rifles. Perfect for cleaning triggers, actions, wells, in addition to, many household cleaning and detailing tasks. All Swab-its products are made in the USA with durable plastic handles, lint-free foam, solvent and lubricant compatible materials. Best of all they're washable and reusable.

Swab-its Gun-tips are available today at most Walmart stores across the United States. Learn more today by visiting your local Walmart or visiting www.walmart.com.

About Super Brush and Swab-its:

Super Brush LLC specializes in the design, development, and manufacturing of foam swabs and applicators. From applicators to cleanroom compatible swabs, Super Brush provides industries with technically advanced foam swabs for precision cleaning of laboratory equipment and delicate surfaces, collected samples, removing excess materials, applying lubricants, solvents, adhesives, topical antiseptics and a host of other solutions. ISO 13485:2016 certified, FDA registered.

Swab-its® and Gun-tips® are trademarks of Super Brush LLC in the United States and/or other countries.
The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Swab-its Gun-tips in the Sporting Goods isle of Walmart

About

We provide foam applicator solutions for leading organizations across the industrial, medical, aerospace, printing, firearm and other industries. Our scale, scope and knowledge of foam swab technology and applications allow us to address and custom design solutions as others cannot. We are passionate about providing our customers with the best solutions available. Our customers run the scale from early start-up to century’s old established companies. If the solution rests on applying, collecting, cleaning or spreading material through the use of foam applicator and swabs, we will provide practical solutions - from concept, through testing to scale up all the way to high volume production. Be it custom designs or one of our 3,000+ standard parts, we will provide the most practical solution to your need. In addition, you will find our Swab-its® branded products in retail stores, web-sites and catalogs and on this web page to purchase. For nearly three-quarters of a century, Super Brush has been solving customer problems through leading in Foam Swab Technology. For over 60 years, Super Brush has been manufacturing in Hampden County, MA. As a leader in the design and development of foam applicators and swabs, Super Brush’s highly automated facility employs over 95 full time staff in engineering, production, quality, sales & marketing positions.

