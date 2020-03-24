Shale Directories Launches Coronavirus FLASH REPORT for the Oil & Gas Industry

The Coronavirus FLASH REPORT will keep oil and gas industry professionals updated on the latest decisions and events occurring in the Appalachian Basin.

PENN VALLEY, PA, US, March 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decision-making in the oil and gas industry is going to be challenged during the coronavirus crisis and Russia – Saudi price war. Shale Directories is assisting in decision-making with the launch of the Coronavirus FLASH REPORT, which will provide the latest, best information to the industry.

“With our access to oil and gas information in the Pennsylvania, Ohio and West Virginia region referred to as the Appalachian Basin, we believe we can help companies working in the oil and gas industry make better decisions faster,” commented Joe Barone, President, Shale Directories.

Because of the coronavirus, Pennsylvania and Ohio are locked situation and work in many industries has ground to halt. West Virginia may follow these two states. “The Coronavirus FLASH REPORT will be providing information on upstream, midstream and downstream operations throughout the Appalachian Basin,” added Barone.

The daily work activities on well sites and pipelines are outdoors and workers naturally work in the “social distance.” Work on well sites and pipelines are still allowed. Construction on the Shell cracker plant in Monaca, Pennsylvania has been shut down temporarily.

The Coronavirus FLASH REPORT will be monitoring another multi-billion dollar downstream project the PPTDLM cracker plant to see if the Final Investment Decision (FID) is further delayed. Industry experts have expected the FID around the end of June.

The Coronavirus FLASH REPORT will be FREE to all interested parties. Individuals can sign up at Shale Directories.com on the Newsletter page. The Coronavirus FLASH REPORT will be published immediately when meaningful news is learned throughout the coronavirus crisis.

About Shale Directories

Shale Directories (www.shaledirectories.com) is the #1 online directory servicing the Marcellus, Utica, Permian and Eagle Ford Shale Plays with its directory, blog listings, podcasts, newsletter, and conferences.

