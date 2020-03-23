Arena.io sends Girl Scout cookie care packages to healthcare workers across the country

Dreaming of cookies... Arena Analytics

Giving a lift to our exhausted frontline caregivers, and helping the Girl Scouts who had to cancel spring cookie sales

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Arena Analytics recently polled nurses and frontline workers, asking how they would like the general public to support them in the days ahead. Anticipating a sharp escalation in COVID-19 cases, everyone’s first priority is that people take all precautions to stay healthy and minimize the need for acute care health services.

Beyond 'staying healthy,' nurses and those working at the frontline of healthcare requested food -- pizza, cookies, donuts, coffee. Too busy for a proper meal during late night shifts, they would appreciate tasty, quick-energy treats.

Then, Arena heard about the cancellation of all Girl Scout public cookie sales. Putting the two together, the company decided to support both the Girl Scout troops and the healthcare workers.

Arena contacted regional Girl Scout offices, but they all closed on March 13. Only one office - the Heart of the South in Memphis, TN - was able to take a large cookie order. Janet Wade, Customer Care Specialist from Heart of the South, delivered it herself to the human resources team for distribution at Regional One Health.

Arena found local troop leaders who had hundreds of boxes stacked in homes and garages. Arena purchased, packed, and shipped them to contacts at hospitals in every region of the United States

Several community members began contacting Arena. They had boxes to donate, and they wanted to support healthcare workers. Concerned citizens, with no connection to the Girl Scouts, joined the effort - sending money to purchase boxes. The grandfather of a second grader in Brownie Troop 20251 in Maplewood, NJ, donated 50 boxes. Kara Corridan, of Troop 40471 in Springfield NJ, donated 30. Trish Fuller, a film editor in New York, venmo-ed money for more boxes. And more donations come in each day.

Arena has been organizing the donations and sending boxes to additional hospitals, local to the donors.

With so many hospitals and post-acute care sites across the country, Arena is now hoping to spread the word and help facilitate local drives, donations, and deliveries in every state.

While the care packages are greatly appreciated, nursing executives at several hospitals warn that people cannot simply mail or drop off a box of food without first identifying someone who can receive and distribute the treats. Arena can put any interested donors in touch with a contact person at a local hospital or post-acute site.

We are grateful to you, healthcare workers of America. Thank you for all you do to keep us healthy in these uncertain times.

About Arena (https://www.arena.io/) Applying predictive analytics and machine learning to talent acquisition and workforce challenges. Our technology helps organizations avoid the high cost of employee turnover by filling vacancies quicker with job candidates most likely to thrive. By revealing each candidate’s likely performance in specific positions, departments, and locations, Arena transforms the labor market from one based on perception and unconscious bias, to one based on outcomes. Our clients include Mt. Sinai, Sunrise Senior Living, Benchmark Senior Living, and HCR ManorCare. For more information contact dinwood@arena.io



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.