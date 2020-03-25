Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation to Hold Annual Golf Outing

Executive Education Charter School in Allentown supports student activities with nonprofit foundation.

Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation will hold its third annual golf outing on May 16.

ALLENTOWN, PA, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- On Saturday, May 16, the Executive Education Academy Charter School Foundation will hold its third annual golf outing at Iron Lakes Country Club. This popular event helps raise funds for student activities at Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown The cost per player is $95, or teams can join for $360. Tickets include golf, raffles, and breakfast. There will be competitions for putting, closest to pin, and longest drive.“This is a great event,” says Steve Flavell, co-founder and COO of the Lehigh Valley charter school . He is also the organizer of the event. “Every year we have tons of community members and businesses coming out to support our students.”The event will begin at 7:30 am with a shotgun start. Sponsorships for area businesses are available. Individuals who would like to attend or sponsor the event are encouraged to contact Flavell by calling (610) 841-7044.There are currently 1,300 students in Kindergarten through 12th grade at EEACS. These students have the opportunity to participate in a variety of academic and after-school activities, from journalism to Boy Scouts. Over the years, the golf outing has raised thousands of dollars for these extracurriculars.About EEACS: Founded in 2014 by highly experienced educators and management, Executive Education Academy Charter School, authorized for grades K-12 by the Allentown School District, leads the way in education by offering its 1,300 students opportunities for growth both in and out of the classroom. EEACS combines all mandated studies with a unique student-corporate culture. To learn more, visit https://www.ee-schools.org/

The Community Impact of Executive Education Academy Charter School in Allentown



