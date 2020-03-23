Kurtis Kitchen & Bath Offers 5 Step Guide to Its Remodeling Services

Metro Detroit remodeler Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers remodeling services encompassing the planning stage through project completion.

LIVONIA, MI, USA, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kurtis Kitchen & Bath Offers 5 Step Guide to Its Remodeling ServicesMetro Detroit remodeler Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers remodeling services encompassing the planning stage through project completion. The company performs specific kitchen and bath upgrades and full remodels.Kurtis Kitchen & Bath, with four showrooms serving Metro Detroit, announces its end-to-end kitchen and bathroom remodeling services that encompass planning through installation. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers products and services to improve kitchen and bath functionality, address needed repairs and create welcoming spaces. Successful remodeling projects depend upon planning, quality materials and professional services.The company acts as a planning and design partner with its customers and also performs the installations and upgrades.Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers this 5 step guide to its services:1) Creating the Project PlanKitchen and bath remodels can range from adding or replacing cabinets and new lighting to replacing dated countertops with modern materials. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath’s experts can help with the planning and design stage of the project and then make the homeowner’s ideas into reality. The company offers four showrooms of quality materials to choose from.2) Moving from Plans to ActionThe next step in the process is to put the plan into action. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is the first choice of many Detroit-area homeowners for cabinets, tile, countertops, appliances, lighting and other materials to create updated kitchens and baths. The company will perform the upgrades to remodel kitchens and bathrooms per the agreed upon plan.Steps 3 & 4 describe two of the services that Kurtis Kitchen & Bath offers. Depending on the project, homeowners may wish to select alternative or additional services.3) Cabinet InstallationKurtis Kitchen & Bath specializes in cabinet installation. The company sources cabinets and vanities from four superior suppliers: KraftMaid, Quality, Urban Effects and UltraCraft; and engages experienced and knowledgeable experts to installations that bring new beauty and functionality to kitchens and bathrooms.4) Complete RemodelKurtis Kitchen & Bath is licensed, bonded, insured and experienced in all phases of kitchen and bath installations, from planning to plumbing and electrical work. The company has spent years forming relationships with the best tradespeople in the area and can assemble a team of experienced, professional installers who can get the job done efficiently and effectively. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath is fully certified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to renovate buildings where lead paint was used. Kurtis Kitchen & Bath also has earned the Certified Graduate Remodeler designation from the National Association of Home Builders, which signifies remodeling industry experience, a proven track record of successful project management, and a strong code of ethics. In addition, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has received NAHB’s Certified Aging-in-place Specialist designation, which means the company’s remodelers are knowledgeable about the modifications that can help older people stay in their homes comfortably and safely.5) Getting StartedKurtis Kitchen & Bath offers free Kitchen & Bath Planning Guides that provide information, answers to questions and measuring guides. The company invites homeowners to any of its four showrooms, where the latest in kitchen and bath furnishings and materials are on display. They are located in Utica, Livonia, Clarkston and Royal Oak to serve the greater Detroit area.For more information on Kurtis Kitchen & Bath’s Detroit area remodeling services, please contact:Contact InformationCarly MaruskaTechnology & Operations DirectorCorporate Headquarters12500 Merriman RoadLivonia, MI 48150Phone (734) 772-5005cmaruska@KurtisKitchen.comAbout Kurtis Kitchen & BathFounded in 1968 and still operated by members of the Kurtis family, Kurtis Kitchen & Bath has been a leader in providing the highest quality kitchens and baths, delivering unparalleled value to clients for more than 50 years. With four convenient showrooms in the greater Detroit area, clients and contractors can find the latest kitchen and bath products as well as inspiration for their projects.



