Vanguard Gastroenterology, New York City’s Premiere Gastroenterology Practice, to Offer Virtual Care Visits

Vanguard GI Implements Triple Screening Measures at its Private Endoscopic Facility and Offices

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, March 23, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- (New York, NY March 15, 2020) Vanguard Gastroenterology , New York City’s premiere gastrointestinal medical clinic, announced today that it will offer real-time virtual video visits with their world-class Gastroenterologists to their patients.The practice launched virtual telemedicine visits in response to the COVID-19 outbreak to encourage patients to not neglect their medical conditions. "Our patients are asking for convenient ways to manage their own healthcare and virtual urgent care provides them an easy and engaging way to access care from an expert physician,” states Dr. Inessa Khaykis, Partner at Vanguard GI. “It’s exciting to develop an integrated technology that extends patient experience beyond our facilities and to our patients’ homes and offices and we are relieved we can extend this service to our patients during this difficult time.”“Delaying or foregoing needed medical attention is counterproductive and will do nothing to slow the spread of this virus. We are fearful patients will ignore symptoms during this time resulting in serious conditions that could have been prevented. We are hopeful patients will pay attention to their symptoms and not ignore their health during the COVID-19 outbreak,” says James Salik, Partner at Vanguard GI. GI symptoms patients should not ignore include blood in the stool and or vomit, an inability to swallow or discomfort resulting from swallowing, abdominal pain associated with fever, inability to keep food down due to vomiting or diarrhea, or jaundice/yellowing in the eyes. These symptoms may or may not result in more serious medical conditions.Following the utmost in safety precautions, Vanguard has upgraded its infection control measures in both its office and in its endoscopy facility, Covenant KBEC. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vanguard has implemented triple screening measures to ensure patients meeting criteria of risk for either having COVID-19 or being at risk for complications in the event of catching it [older age, chronic lung diseases, diabetes, heart disease, immune suppressed conditions] stay home and out of the facility. This includes electronic communications to patients and referring providers, pre-visit calls, and use of “greeters” to meet incoming patients at the facilities to screen for risk factors and take their temperature before entry into the public areas. Further, until widespread rapid result COVID testing can be instituted to further reduce risk to patients and staff, they are limiting procedures to only urgent indications. Elective though potentially life-saving procedures like screening colonoscopy will postponed.“The Doctors at Vanguard GI want to assure patients that we are taking all necessary steps to reduce the risk of Corona virus transmission. At the same time, we do not want patients to neglect their other important health concerns, including efforts to prevent cancer,” says Jonathan Cohen, Partner at Vanguard GI. “Using our telemedicine consultation for those patients who are either advised to stay home or fearful of coming into our facilities, we hope to ensure that these patients get the care and guidance that they need during this time.”Vanguard Gastroenterology is a private practice with hospital affiliation at NYU Langone. With multiple locations in New York City, Vanguard is committed to providing the highest standard in healthcare and patient services. Our board-certified physicians and award-winning specialists provide personal attention through diagnosis and treatment to focus on our patients’ long-term health. As a gastrointestinal medical clinic, Vanguard provides a broad range of services including colonoscopies, upper endoscopies, breath tests and more. Their gastroenterologists provide treatments for GERD/Acid Reflux, Crohn’s disease and other gastrointestinal issues. Vanguard Gastroenterology in New York City utilizes the latest in minimally invasive treatment procedures to minimize patient discomfort, speed recovery and improve outcomes.For more information, contact Vanguard Gastroenterology at (212) 889-5544 or (646) 971-0237For Media Inquiries, Contact Cori Cohen at 917-533-4201; coricohen@mac.com



