OurTV - A New Digital Satellite TV Service launches on NigComSat 1R

OurTV Decoder OurTV...Welcome Home OurMovies Nolly

Trefoil Networks Ltd on Monday, 10 February 2020, introduced OurTV to the Nigerian market.

OurTV is here to take away your worries of how to get premium and exclusive free-to-view channels without monthly subscription” — Chinenye Okoli

ABUJA, FCT, NIGERIA, March 24, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- OurTV is a Direct to Home (DTH) TV Broadcast Satellite Service with a one-time payment for Set top Boxes, that offers absolutely Free-To-View unique and exciting channels with the use of OurTV Set Top Boxes or decoders.OurTV is the first and only H265 DTH Platform in Africa with over 18 unique and exciting channels. Protected by Verimatrix VCAS, OurTV is a hybrid platform that offers completely Free-to-View Channels with no monthly subscription, PVR and IP capability to watch Youtube and other Over-the-Air (OTT).OurTV is a division of Trefoil Networks Limited.Trefoil Networks Ltd is a Technology Company with focus on Information and Communication Technology, Broadcast, Network and Internet Solutions, incorporated in Nigeria and licensed by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).For more information on OurTV channels and services;Website - www.ourtv.ng Contact - sales@ourtv.ngCall - 07006878864

OurTV...Welcome Home



EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.