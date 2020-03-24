OurTV - A New Digital Satellite TV Service launches on NigComSat 1R
Trefoil Networks Ltd on Monday, 10 February 2020, introduced OurTV to the Nigerian market.
OurTV is the first and only H265 DTH Platform in Africa with over 18 unique and exciting channels. Protected by Verimatrix VCAS, OurTV is a hybrid platform that offers completely Free-to-View Channels with no monthly subscription, PVR and IP capability to watch Youtube and other Over-the-Air (OTT).
OurTV is a division of Trefoil Networks Limited.
Trefoil Networks Ltd is a Technology Company with focus on Information and Communication Technology, Broadcast, Network and Internet Solutions, incorporated in Nigeria and licensed by the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).
For more information on OurTV channels and services;
Website - www.ourtv.ng
Contact - sales@ourtv.ng
Call - 07006878864
Chinenye Okoli
Trefoil Networks Limited
+234 812 176 9004
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
OurTV...Welcome Home
EIN Presswire does not exercise editorial control over third-party content provided, uploaded, published, or distributed by users of EIN Presswire. We are a distributor, not a publisher, of 3rd party content. Such content may contain the views, opinions, statements, offers, and other material of the respective users, suppliers, participants, or authors.